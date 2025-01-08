Mahakumbh Security: Over 70 districts contribute security forces, Jawans work in 8-hour shifts

Over 70 districts have sent 15,000 police personnel, including 400 women officers, to ensure safety at the Mahakumbh. Accommodation, meals, and healthcare facilities have been arranged, along with a dedicated app for personnel data management and digital attendance.

First Published Jan 8, 2025, 9:43 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 9:43 AM IST

Over 70 districts have deployed forces to ensure the safety of devotees during the Mahakumbh. Among them, 15,000 civil police personnel will vigilantly monitor every corner of Mahakumbh Nagar. Additionally, 400 women security officers have been assigned to ensure the safety of female devotees. 

Following the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, arrangements for accommodation and meals for these personnel have been made at the police line. Furthermore, a storeroom, a counting office, and an armoury have been set up within the police line premises. 

Special provisions have been made to safeguard the health of security personnel arriving from various districts. Hygiene is a top priority at the central canteen in the police line, where everything from tea and coffee to clean and nutritious meals is provided. 

Reserve Inspector of the Police Line, Mahakumbh Nagar, Vilas Yadav stated that police personnel operate in three eight-hour shifts to ensure smooth operations. He also mentioned that arrangements have been made for the accommodation and meals of jawans arriving from all districts at three police lines.

In line with the Digital Mahakumbh initiative, an app has been developed to securely store comprehensive data of all police personnel deployed at the event. The app enables instant access to details by scanning any security personnel's face, providing their name and the district they are assigned from. 

Additionally, digital attendance for all police personnel is being seamlessly recorded through the app.

Recognizing the need for health care for soldiers alongside devotees, a hospital has been established at the police line to cater to the security personnel. Three specialist doctors have been deployed to ensure quality care, with health check-up camps organized every 10 days. 

The hospital is equipped to conduct necessary medical tests, while the Central Hospital of Mahakumbh Nagar has also made comprehensive arrangements to examine and treat personnel.

Special provisions have been made for women security personnel, with a dedicated Mahila Police Colony in the police line. This colony accommodates 400 women officers and includes separate mess and canteen facilities, ensuring comfort and convenience during the Mahakumbh.

