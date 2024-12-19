Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt to establish 300-bed deluxe dormitory for pilgrims and tourists

The Yogi government is ramping up preparations for the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, with UPSTDC setting up a 300-bed deluxe dormitory featuring 50 tents of varying sizes. These tents will offer premium amenities and activity packages for a comfortable and immersive pilgrim experience.

With only a few weeks remaining for the grand Mahakumbh 2025 festival in Prayagraj, the Yogi government is accelerating preparations to ensure seamless arrangements. The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, along with the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation Limited (UPSTDC), is actively setting up tent cities across various locations in the Mela area to accommodate pilgrims and tourists.

As part of this initiative, UPSTDC is set to enhance its tent-based deluxe accommodation facilities by establishing a 300-bed deluxe dormitory within the Mahakumbh Mela area. This large-scale project will soon gain momentum and aims to provide premium lodging options for visitors.

The 300-bed deluxe dormitory will feature a total of 50 tents, categorized as follows: 20 tents with 4 beds each, 10 tents with 6 beds each, and 20 tents with 8 beds each.

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, the tent cities being constructed and operated in the Mahakumbh Mela area are designed to meet the needs of international tourists, VIPs, and general pilgrims.

Each tent in this deluxe dormitory will range in size from 250 to 400 square feet. These tents will be developed and operated to the same high standards as the villas and super deluxe tents already established by UPSTDC in Arail. with the same standards as the villas and super deluxe tents already set up by UPSTDC in Arail.

This ensures that groups of tourists and pilgrims staying in these tents can experience world-class facilities while enjoying a comfortable stay together in the Mahakumbh area.

The deluxe tents in the Mahakumbh Mela area will offer a host of premium amenities, including air conditioning, double beds with mattresses, sofa sets, customized interiors, writing desks, geysers, fire extinguishers, quilts and blankets, mosquito nets, Wi-Fi, a dining area, common sitting areas, a waiting lounge, and a meeting lounge. Guests will also enjoy serene views of the river, creating a delightful and immersive experience.

In addition to accommodation, the UPSTDC will provide a variety of activity packages. These include Sangam boat rides, sofa boat rides, banana boat rides, cruise rides, and arrangements for religious rituals at the Prayagraj Sangam. Visitors can also explore Prayagraj’s rich religious and mythological heritage through curated tours.

The culinary offerings will feature a diverse menu, including toast, milk with cornflakes, sweetened curd, sprouts, fresh-cut fruits, hot chocolate shakes, puri-sabzi, South Indian cuisine, an array of parathas, thalis with vegetables, and beverages like green tea, masala chai, regular tea, and coffee.

Guests will also have access to yoga sessions and cultural event information as part of the packages. The deluxe tents will primarily operate between January 13 and February 26. Bookings, package details, and additional information about these tent dormitories will soon be available on the UPSTDC website and the Mahakumbh Mela app.

