Mahakumbh 2025: Rs 51-Crore Dome City being built on 3 hectares in Arail

The Yogi government is constructing India's first Dome City at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, blending faith and modernity. The project, developed by Evo Life Space Pvt. Ltd. in collaboration with the Tourism Department, aims to enhance the Mahakumbh experience.

In a unique confluence of faith and modernity, the Yogi government is building India's first Dome City at Mahakumbh. The Tourism Department is working closely with private institutions to build the Dome City in the Arail area of Mahakumbh Nagar. As part of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mission to make the Mahakumbh the grandest ever, Prayagraj is being transformed into a modern city that will captivate everyone’s attention.

The Dome City, a remarkable combination of modernity, grandeur, and spirituality, is being developed at Triveni by the Private Company Evo Life Space Pvt. Ltd. in cooperation with the Tourism Department.

Company Director Amit Johri stated that the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has set new benchmarks in tourism. As part of this effort, the country’s first Dome City is being constructed on three and a quarter hectares of land provided by the Tourism Department.

For the first time, tourists and devotees will experience the feeling of staying in a hill station while visiting the Mahakumbh. The Dome City is being built at a cost of Rs 51 crore.

According to Amit Johri, the Dome City will feature 44 domes, each measuring 32x32 feet and built at a height of 15 to 18 feet. The domes will be constructed with 360-degree polycarbonate sheets that are both bulletproof and fireproof.

Tourists will be able to stay in these domes 24/7, enjoying modern amenities while taking in the breathtaking views of the Kumbh, much like observing the event from a hill station.

A total of 176 cottages are being built in Dome City, each equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. Every 16x16 cottage will have air conditioning, a geyser, and arrangements for satvik food.

The rent for a cottage will be Rs 81,000 during the bathing festival and Rs 41,000 on regular days. The rent for a dome is set at Rs 1,10,000 during the bathing festival and Rs 81,000 on normal days.

Online booking for the domes has already started. To add a spiritual touch to the cottages, there will be arrangements for religious and cultural presentations. This innovative effort aims to set a new record for international-level tourism facilities at the Maha Kumbh.

Amit Johri also mentioned that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is scheduled to inspect the Maha Kumbh preparations on December 23, may also visit the Dome City during his tour of the Tent City.

