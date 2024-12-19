Mahakumbh 2025: Health dept's 24x7 vigil for mosquito and fly control

The unit will systematically work across the Mahakumbh Nagar to eliminate disease-spreading insects. This initiative aims to protect visitors from mosquito-borne illnesses such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of a clean and healthy Mahakumbh, comprehensive measures are being implemented to ensure a hygienic environment for devotees. In this sequence, a Vector Control Unit has been deployed to make the Mela area insect-free, addressing issues caused by mosquitoes and flies.

The unit will systematically work across the Mahakumbh Nagar to eliminate disease-spreading insects. This initiative aims to protect visitors from mosquito-borne illnesses such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

Additionally, it will help prevent hygiene-related issues and diseases caused by flies, ensuring a safe and pleasant experience for all attendees.

Dr. V.P. Singh, the Nodal Joint Director for Vector Control, stated that insecticide spraying will be caried out across the Mahakumbh grounds. The area has been divided into five zones, each further subdivided into five sectors, making a total of 25 sectors.

Each sector will be overseen by an Assistant Malaria Officer (AMO), with 35 sanitation circles in place. Every circle will have a Malaria Inspector on-site to supervise workers conducting spray activities.

Each zone has a sub-store stocked with a three-day supply of insecticides, ensuring uninterrupted availability. Additionally, 25 vehicles have been hired for distribution and inspection. Each vehicle, assigned to a sector, will be staffed with two workers and a supervisor.

For the first time, these teams will also spray insecticides at parking areas, which now include toilet facilities. This added mobility ensures effective coverage and enhanced hygiene across all key locations.

Dr. Anand Kumar Singh, Assistant Nodal and DMO for Vector Control, shared that an emergency plan has been prepared under the guidance of Special Officer Akanksha Rana. A dedicated team of 45 workers has been formed, divided into three shifts of 15 workers each, stationed across different zones.

While primarily tasked with managing stores, this team will be activated in emergencies without disrupting other operations. These workers have received special training to operate machines in critical situations.

Around 150 workers are deployed within a one-kilometer radius of the Mahakumbh area to ensure comprehensive coverage. Spraying activities are also being conducted in populated areas within this radius, as mosquitoes can travel up to two kilometers.

The periphery has been divided into seven zones, with anti-larva spraying and insecticide application already underway since November 15. In case of need, these peripheral workers can also be called into the main Mela area to maintain hygiene and prevent mosquito-borne diseases.

Dr. Singh further shared that a dedicated vector control unit has been set up in Zone Sector 2, where workers arriving from outside are currently being accommodated. Once their tent arrangements are made in their respective areas, they will be shifted there.

Currently, around 100 daily workers are engaged in the tasks, with plans to increase this number to 150 soon. By January 1, 550 workers will join, and by January 11, around 900 daily wage workers will be deployed across various sectors throughout the Mela.

Additionally, nearly 250 permanent staff members have been requested from various districts to supervise the daily wage workers. This includes 45 malaria inspectors, 28 assistant malaria inspectors, 5 district malaria officers, 80 supervisors, and 70 trained field workers.

Dr. Singh also highlighted that special arrangements have been made for the workers conducting spraying and fogging at Mahakumbh. For the first time, these workers will be provided with accommodation and food. This facility will be available to all daily wage workers at Mahakumbh Nagar, ensuring their availability when needed and eliminating the hassle of daily commuting.

The presence of these workers will contribute to a sense of security and hygiene for the devotees attending the grand event.

