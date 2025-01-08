Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi ensures robust arrangements to protect people from cold wave during Mahakumbh

CM Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to strengthen health arrangements across Uttar Pradesh to combat the cold wave. He emphasized protecting vulnerable groups and ensuring robust medical facilities, especially for Mahakumbh pilgrims.

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi ensures robust arrangements to protect people from cold wave during Mahakumbh
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 9:51 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 9:51 AM IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure robust health arrangements across Uttar Pradesh  to safeguard public health during the ongoing cold wave. 

In a high-level meeting on Tuesday, he emphasized the need for special precautions to protect vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, and pre-existing conditions, as cold-related ailments such as cough, fever, and respiratory issues are expected to rise. 

While reviewing the healthcare arrangements for Mahakumbh pilgrims, he stressed the need for proper medical facilities in all sectors, including readily available ambulance services.  

He also directed Health Department teams to conduct regular visits to Prayagraj, monitor condition of pilgrims, and provide necessary medical assistance promptly.

He said, "Everyone should receive appropriate care when dealing with seasonal ailments or severe conditions." 

The Chief Minister instructed that all government hospitals must deliver efficient medical services, including timely testing and an adequate supply of medicines, ensuring no inconvenience to the public.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Commenting on woman's 'fine body structure' amounts to sexual harassment: Kerala HC shk

Commenting on woman’s 'fine body structure' amounts to sexual harassment: Kerala HC

Mahakumbh 2025: 24X7 UPSRTC Command Center ready to ensure seamless transport services for devotees

Mahakumbh 2025: 24X7 UPSRTC Command Center ready to ensure seamless transport services for devotees

HMPV outbreak: Kannadigas in China dismiss claims of overcrowded hospitals and panic, say 'life is normal' vkp

HMPV outbreak: Kannadigas in China dismiss claims of overcrowded hospitals and panic, say 'life is normal'

Mahakumbh 2025: 30 mythology-inspired arch gates to offer 'Devlok' experience for devotees

Mahakumbh 2025: 30 mythology-inspired arch gates to offer 'Devlok' experience for devotees

Mahakumbh Security: Over 70 districts contribute security forces, Jawans work in 8-hour shifts

Mahakumbh Security: Over 70 districts contribute security forces, Jawans work in 8-hour shifts

Recent Stories

Who is V. Narayanan? Here's everything you need to know about new ISRO chairman NTI

Who is V. Narayanan? Here's everything you need to know about new ISRO chairman

Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro to launch on January 9: Check expected specifications, colours and price gcw

Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro to launch on January 9: Check expected specifications, colours and price

Fixed Deposit Alert: ICICI, Yes Bank among top 7 banks offering highest FD rates for 5 years AJR

From ICICI Bank to Yes Bank, top 7 banks that are offering highest FD rates

DA hike Update: GOOD NEWS for Central Government Employees as Dearness Allowance hikes by Rs 28,000 RBA

DA hike Update: GOOD NEWS for Central Government Employees as Dearness Allowance hikes by Rs 28,000

football Mikel Arteta blames ball difference for Arsenal's missed chances in Carabao Cup loss to Newcastle snt

Mikel Arteta blames ball difference for Arsenal's missed chances in Carabao Cup loss to Newcastle

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon