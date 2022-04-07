Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madras HC upholds 7.5% quota for govt school students in medical exams

    The order was issued in response to a number of petitions contesting the constitutionality of the quota. During the debates, the Tamil Nadu government defended the reservation, claiming that it helped bridge the rural-urban and rich-poor divides in MBBS admissions.

    Madras HC upholds 7 dot 5 per cent quota for govt school students in medical exams gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Madras, First Published Apr 7, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

    The Madras High Court on Thursday ruled in favour of state law providing 7.5% horizontal reservation to students from govt schools in medical examination. The first bench, comprised of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, urged the state to examine the quota every five years, as suggested by the quota committee.

    The order was issued in response to a number of petitions contesting the constitutionality of the quota. During the debates, the Tamil Nadu government defended the reservation, claiming that it helped bridge the rural-urban and rich-poor divides in MBBS admissions.

    According to the petitioners, the general category candidates have just 31% of the seats available due to the state's 69 percent reservation policy. According to them, the 7.5 percent quota has pushed it even farther.

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2022, 10:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bipartisanship over foreign policy good sign for India PM Modi gcw

    Bipartisanship over foreign policy good sign for India: PM Modi

    No compromise on privacy: Amit Shah allays fears on criminal procedure (identification) bill - adt

    'No compromise on privacy': Amit Shah allays fears on criminal procedure (identification) bill

    Govt denies reports of first Covid XE case in India, says present evidence does not suggest new variant-dnm

    Govt denies reports of first Covid ‘XE’ case in India, says present evidence does not suggest new variant

    Explained Why India is amending its law on Weapons of Mass Destruction

    Explained: Why India is amending its law on Weapons of Mass Destruction

    Probe ONGC for chosing private weatherman over IMD Petroleum ministry parliament panel

    Probe ONGC for choosing private weatherman over IMD, panel to Govt

    Recent Stories

    Apple MacBook Air with M2 chipset expected to launch in 2022 report gcw

    Apple MacBook Air with M2 chipset expected to launch in 2022

    Bipartisanship over foreign policy good sign for India PM Modi gcw

    Bipartisanship over foreign policy good sign for India: PM Modi

    Janhvi Kapoor goes bold and backless netizens call her wanna be Kim Kardashian drb

    Janhvi Kapoor goes bold and backless; netizens call her ‘wanna be Kim Kardashian’

    Apple increases prices of AirPods Pro AirPods Max and more Check new rates here gcw

    Apple increases prices of AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and more; Check new rates here

    No compromise on privacy: Amit Shah allays fears on criminal procedure (identification) bill - adt

    'No compromise on privacy': Amit Shah allays fears on criminal procedure (identification) bill

    Recent Videos

    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh s Srikakulam gcw

    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: David Warner and Anrich Nortje are available for selection - Shane Watson-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Warner and Nortje are available for selection" - Watson

    Video Icon
    Isolate defeat BJP: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur-dnm

    ‘Isolate, defeat BJP’: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur

    Video Icon
    CPI-Marxist Communists in India Russia-Ukraine war

    What Communists in India think of Russia-Ukraine war

    Video Icon
    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops-ycb

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops

    Video Icon