    'Every vote counts, make yours count too': PM Modi calls for voting in large numbers in Phase 6

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6: ECI said that there are over 8.93 lakh registered 85+ years old, 23,659 voters above 100 years and 9.58 lakh PwD voters for phase 6 who have been provided the option to vote from the comfort of their homes.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 25, 2024, 8:05 AM IST

    As the sixth and penultimate phase of polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 got underway at 7:00 am today (May 25), Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise.

    In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "I urge all those who are voting in the 6th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to vote in large numbers. Every vote counts, make yours count too! Democracy thrives when its people are engaged and active in the electoral process. I especially urge women voters and youth voters to vote in large numbers."

    Union Home Minister also appealed to the voters to come out and vote against appeasement and corruption.

    The sixth phase of polling will go to polls in 58 constituencies across six states and two union territories. Over 11.13 crore voters will be casting ballots to choose between 889 candidates, including two former chief ministers: Manohar Lal Khattar, running as the BJP candidate from Karnal, and Mehbooba Mufti, the PDP nominee from Anantnag-Rajouri.

    Eight seats in Bihar, all ten in Haryana, one in Jammu & Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven in Delhi, six in Odisha, fourteen in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal are up for election in the sixth round of the Lok Sabha elections. In Odisha, 42 assembly seats will also hold elections in the sixth round.

    Key candidates in fray

    Statewide assembly elections are taking place in tandem with the Lok Sabha elections. BJP spokesman Sambit Patra, former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan are a few well-known contenders. Among the other well-known contenders are Bansuri Swaraj, Somnath Bharti, Manoj Tiwari, Kanhaiya Kumar, Dinesh Lal Yadav, also known as "Nirahua," Dharmendra Yadav, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Agnimitra Paul, Naveen Jindal, Raj Babbar, Deepender Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, and Aparajita Sarangi.

     

