Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pawan Singh releases 10-point poll manifesto for Karakat seat after expulsion

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh from the party, the actor has now come up with a 10-point poll manifesto for the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday. The polling in Karakat seat will be held in the seventh phase on June 1 (Saturday).

Following his expulsion from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bhojpuri celebrity Pawan Singh has unveiled a 10-point election platform for the Karakat Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday, May 22. Singh was dismissed by the party because he is running against Upendra Kushwaha, the nominee of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the Karakat seat. The BJP state headquarters in-charge, Arvind Sharma, wrote a letter in this respect claiming that the individual had damaged the party's reputation and engaged in anti-party actions.

The actor-turned-politician was expelled on the instructions of Bihar BJP President Samrat Choudhary. In retaliation, Singh wrote two social media posts and projected himself as 'Abhimanyu' (a mythological character in Mahabharat).

Pawan Singh's 10-point election manifesto

According to Singh's manifesto, several points include expanding new employment resources, promoting organic and modern agriculture, which has resulted in the establishment of a training centre, making proper arrangements for water collection, drinking water, and irrigation, and ensuring that film industries and artists are treated appropriately.

Singh is a resident of the Bhojpur district and comes from an upper-caste family. His presence may be detrimental to the NDA candidate because the popular Bhojpuri actor is predicted to weaken the BJP's upper caste support base.

The presence of Pawan Singh has made the Karakat Lok Sabha election triangular, with the NDA giving the ticket to Rashtriya Lok Morcha and its National President Upendra Kushwaha, and the Opposition Grand Alliance giving the seat to CPI-ML candidate Rajaram Singh Kushwaha.



Latest Videos