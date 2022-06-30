Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Landslide hits army camp in Manipur, 7 armymen dead, rescue ops on

    As per the sources, 30-40 individuals are still stranded and full-scale rescue operations are in progress by columns of the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles.

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Manipur, First Published Jun 30, 2022, 11:38 AM IST

    Seven Indian Army personnel have lost their lives while 13 troopers have been rescued in Manipur, where a massive landslide hit the company location of 107 Territorial Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station in Noney district on June 29-30 midnight. 

    "The injured individuals are being treated at Noney Army Medical unit and the evacuation of the critically injured personnel is in progress," an official said.

    The flow of Ijai river has been affected due to the landslide. The river is flowing through Tamenglong and Noney districts. As per the reports, some civilians are also feared trapped under debris.

    While the process of the evacuation drive was going on a fresh landslide hampered the operations. As per the official, the weather is also said to be bad and the forces are waiting to get it clear to resume the operations. 

    "The Army helicopters are on standby waiting for the weather to clear," he said. 

    In neighbouring Assam, 151 people have lost their lives this year due to floods and landslides. The situation in the state has worsened with the number of affected people rising to 31.5 lakh. Silchar town in the Cachar district has been underwater for the last 10 days. Rivers like Brahmaputra, Beki, Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara rivers are flowing above the danger level in the state.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2022, 11:38 AM IST
