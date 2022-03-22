Kisan Andolan 'failed' to result in BJP's loss In UP: Yogendra Yadav

In the clip, Yadav compared the farmers' protests to the work of a groundsman preparing a cricket field. However, political groups such as the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and the Congress, which were supposed to 'bowl' in the match, did not do well.

Yogendra Yadav, in a video, claimed that while the Kisan Andolan 'failed' to result in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) loss in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022, it would be misleading to suggest the movement had no influence on the UP polls.

"Kisan Andolan's goal was to design a pitch. We were neither batsmen nor bowlers in this game. We were groundskeepers, and our task was to build the pitch. It was not our duty to bowl. The SP, BSP, Congress, and other organised political organisations were tasked with deposing Yogibaba. There were flaws in their campaign against the BJP "Yadav said.

Yadav was responding to claims that the Kisan Andolan had little effect on the Assembly elections, since the BJP won elections across Uttar Pradesh, including the eight seats of Lakhimpur Kheri.

Yadav went on to say that the Kisan Andolan helped to create resistance in Uttar Pradesh. He also stated that farmers' concerns became election issues as a result of farmers' demonstrations.