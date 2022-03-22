Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kisan Andolan 'failed' to result in BJP's loss In UP: Yogendra Yadav

    In the clip, Yadav compared the farmers' protests to the work of a groundsman preparing a cricket field. However, political groups such as the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and the Congress, which were supposed to 'bowl' in the match, did not do well.
     

    Kisan Andolan failed to result in BJP s loss In Uttar Pradesh Yogendra Yadav gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 22, 2022, 10:11 AM IST

    Yogendra Yadav, in a video, claimed that while the Kisan Andolan 'failed' to result in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) loss in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022, it would be misleading to suggest the movement had no influence on the UP polls. 

    In the clip, Yadav compared the farmers' complaints to the work of a groundsman preparing a cricket field. However, political groups such as the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and the Congress, which were supposed to 'bowl' in the match, did not do well.

     

    "Kisan Andolan's goal was to design a pitch. We were neither batsmen nor bowlers in this game. We were groundskeepers, and our task was to build the pitch. It was not our duty to bowl. The SP, BSP, Congress, and other organised political organisations were tasked with deposing Yogibaba. There were flaws in their campaign against the BJP "Yadav said.

    Yadav was responding to claims that the Kisan Andolan had little effect on the Assembly elections, since the BJP won elections across Uttar Pradesh, including the eight seats of Lakhimpur Kheri.

    Yadav went on to say that the Kisan Andolan helped to create resistance in Uttar Pradesh. He also stated that farmers' concerns became election issues as a result of farmers' demonstrations.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2022, 10:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Swami Sivananda, the 125-year old Padma Shri awardee whom every Indian must know

    Who is Swami Sivananda, the 125-year old Padma Shri awardee whom every Indian must know

    DGCA puts Boeing 737 fleets under enhanced surveillance after crash in China gcw

    DGCA puts Boeing 737 fleets under enhanced surveillance after crash in China

    Petrol diesel prices witness spike after 137 days check rates gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices witness spike after 137 days; check rates

    The Kashmir Files: Rajasthan government foresees law and order issue, orders Section 144 in Kota

    The Kashmir Files: Rajasthan government foresees law and order issue, orders Section 144 in Kota

    Naveen body given to SS Medical College, family says, 'future generation can use for research'-ycb

    Naveen's body given to SS Medical College, family says, 'future generation can use for research'

    Recent Stories

    Paulo Dybala to leave Juventus next summer, confirms CEO-ayh

    Paulo Dybala to leave Juventus next summer, confirms CEO

    Gully Boy rapper MC TodFod dies at 24 Ranveer Singh Siddhant Chaturvedi condoles his death drb

    Gully Boy rapper MC TodFod dies at 24; Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi condoles his death

    Who is Swami Sivananda, the 125-year old Padma Shri awardee whom every Indian must know

    Who is Swami Sivananda, the 125-year old Padma Shri awardee whom every Indian must know

    Aamir Khan trolled for praising The Kashmir Files old video criticising PM Modi goes viral drb

    Aamir Khan trolled for praising The Kashmir Files; old video criticising PM Modi goes viral

    DGCA puts Boeing 737 fleets under enhanced surveillance after crash in China gcw

    DGCA puts Boeing 737 fleets under enhanced surveillance after crash in China

    Recent Videos

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Gurudwara in Warsaw reaches out to Ukrainian refugees with humanitarian aid-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Gurudwara in Warsaw reaches out to Ukrainian refugees with humanitarian aid

    Video Icon