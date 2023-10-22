Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Tik-Tok star Meesha Vineeth arrested again for attempt to murder case

    Social media influencer Vineeth, known for his moustache reels, was arrested for a case of attempted murder on Sunday.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 22, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Social media influencer Vineeth, known for his moustache reels, was arrested for a case of attempted murder on Sunday (Oct 22). The Pallikkal police have arrested him and started an investigation.

    He was arrested in a case where a six-member gang tried to kill a youth by hitting his head at Pallikal in Thiruvananathapuram district. Vineeth smashed the head of Sameer Khan, a native of Madavoor, with a wire rod.

    The incident took place on October 16. Four people, including Vineeth, came to Madavoor on two bikes and attacked the youth. Vineeth and his friends went missing after the incident. Vineeth was arrested by Pallikkal police this morning. The police stated that the other five accused who were involved in the incident will be arrested soon.

    Earlier, the social media star was arrested for stealing gold jewellery from a woman he met through Instagram. He called the woman and harassed her. He was then arrested by the Kilimanoor police.

    Vineeth was accused in 10 theft and assault cases. He was also arrested for extorting Rs 2.5 lakh from a petrol pump manager in March.

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
