    Kerala: 'Thanks to everyone...' Abigail's mother breaks down before media; video calls daughter

    Abigail's mother Siji thanked all the people of Kerala from different walks of life who stood by them to search for their missing child. Abigail Sara Reji was found on Tuesday at Ashramam Maidanam in Kollam by the local residents.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 3:37 PM IST

    Kollam: After a 22-hour-long search, the six-year-old Abigail Sara Reji was found on Tuesday (Nov 28) bringing a huge relief to the family and people of Kerala. She was found in Ashramam Maidanam in Kollam, who was abducted reportedly by a gang of four on Monday evening. Siji, the girl's mother thanked everyone with tearful eyes including media, politicians, police officials, religious leaders and the people of Kerala who stood by them. The family was in distress after their daughter was kidnapped. Reji's Oyoor home is flooded with joyful tears, surpassing the tears of 22 hours. 

    Also read: Revealed: How 6-year-old Abigail Sara, who was kidnapped in Kollam, was found

    The child is currently in the AR camp and will be handed over to the parents soon. The health condition of the child is satisfactory. 

    Siji saw her daughter via a video call. However, she was speechless because of happy tears. Siji expressed her happiness by giving her daughter kisses on the phone. The police confirmed that the accused had escaped. The police initially took the child to the Kollam Commissioner's office. The child will continue to be in the hospital for a 24-hour observation. 

    Locals located the girl, who the accused had left behind on the premises of the Ashramam, after a 22-hour search. The photos that went viral on social media, according to the locals, made it easier for them to identify the child. The toddler, who had been starving for hours, was soon given water and biscuits. 

    The kidnappers abandoned the child on the grounds of Ashramam and fled the spot, allegedly succumbing to the intense pressure piled on through media coverage and police investigation. Abigail Sara was abducted from Pooyappally in southern Kerala a day ago at 4:30 pm while she was going to tuition classes along with her eight-year-old brother. The police intensified checks in the nearby districts too. 
     

