    Kerala: Security breach at Idukki dam; military intelligence starts probe

    The military intelligence has started an investigation in connection with the security breach at the Idukki dam on Wednesday (Sept. 13). The intelligence agency is investigating the incident in the presence of the Indian Navy at the dam.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 8:36 AM IST

    Idukki: The military intelligence has started an investigation in connection with the security breach at the Idukki dam on Wednesday (Sept. 13). The intelligence agency is investigating the incident in the presence of the Indian Navy at the dam.

    A man from Ottapalam of Palakkad district placed locks on the earthing strips of eight high-mast lights on the Cheruthoni and Idukki dams on July 22. A type of liquid was also poured on the wire rope of the Cheruthoni dam shutters.

    The Idukki police registered an First Information Report (FIR) on September 7 based on a complaint filed by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) dam safety wing. A total of eleven locks have been retrieved from the high-mast lights.

    Sources said the man entered the dam site on July 22 around 3.15 p.m. on a visitor’s ticket issued by the KSEB hydel tourism wing. The breach came to light recently after officials noticed the presence of the locks on the foundation of the high-mast lights. A verification of CCTV visuals confirmed the security breach.

    As per the latest reports, the military intelligence has also started an investigation regarding the security lapse at Idukki Churuthoni Dam. The intelligence agency is investigating the incident in light of the presence of the Indian Navy at the dam. Terrorism possibilities are also included in the scope of the police investigation. However, the police say that there is currently no evidence that the accused has links with terrorist groups.

    Three people from Tirur who had come to the dam with him were questioned and released earlier. As soon as the safety breach was discovered, a preliminary inspection was conducted under the leadership of the Chief Engineer. A detailed inspection was carried out yesterday (Sept. 12). 
     

