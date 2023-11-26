Kerala News LIVE: CUSAT Stampede: Body of 3 students handed over to parents for funeral

Kerala News LIVE: Body of 3 students handed over to parents for funeral

10:59 AM: CUSAT Stampede: Body of 3 students handed over to parents for funeral

10:54 AM: Singer Nikhitha Gandhi opens up about CUSAT incident

Bollywood singer Nikhitha Gandhi said she was heartbroken after hearing the news of the death of students in the stampede before the concert at CUSAT. An unexpected tragedy occurred just a few minutes before Nikhitha's concert.

10:45 AM: CUSAT University declares holiday on Monday

The CUSAT university declared a holiday on Monday over the deaths of three students during the stampede at the CUSAT campus. All the exams that were planned for tomorrow have been postponed.

10:15 AM: Body of 3 students reached campus for public pay

9:57 AM: 24-year-old dies in bike accident at Kalpatta

A 24-year-old, Sudheesh, lost his life after being hit by a car in Kalpetta. The incident happened around 7 p.m.

9:39 AM: Famous violinist B Sasikumar passes away

Famous violinist B. Sasikumar passed away. He was 74 years old. He passed away at his residence in Jagati around 7.30 p.m. on Saturday.

9:20 AM: Bodies of 3 students to be kept for public pay at CUSAT campus

The mortal remains of the students who lost their lives during the stampede at CUSAT will be kept for the public to pay respects in the campus today. At least four people including three students lost their lives in a stampede during a song festival held as part of Tech Fest at the Cochin University of Science and Technology in Ernakulam.

8:59 AM: Education Minister R Bindu seeks report from college VC, Principal

The Education Minister, R. Bindu, sought reports from the VC and the Principal Secretary of Higher Education over the CUSAT Stampede. The Kalamassery police registered a case in the incident. The statements of the injured students will be recorded today.

8:36 AM: CUSAT Stampede: Funeral of Athul Thampi to be done today at 2 pm

8:32 AM: CUSAT Stampede: Body of Albin to be taken to Palakkad after post-mortem

The relatives of Albin Joseph have decided not to put his body on public display at Cusat (Cochin University of Science and Technology). His body will be taken to Mundur after the post-mortem process in Palakkad.

8:21 AM: Health department issues special alert for 3 districts due to epidemic spread

A special alert has been issued for three districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Ernakulam, in response to the spread of the epidemic in the state. This decision follows a high-level meeting led by the Health Minister, where discussions centered around strategies for preventing communicable diseases.

8:13 AM: CUSAT Stampede: Delay of opening gates led to accident, says eyewitness

At least four people, including three students, lost their lives in a stampede during a song festival held as part of Tech Fest at the Cochin University of Science and Technology in Ernakulam. The eyewitness said that the reason for the incident was the delay in opening the gates.