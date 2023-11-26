Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala News LIVE: CUSAT Stampede: Body of 3 students handed over to parents for funeral

    Kerala News LIVE: Body of 3 students handed over to parents for funeral

    kerala news live 26 November 2023 Major highlights developments rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 26, 2023, 8:15 AM IST

    10:59 AM:  CUSAT Stampede: Body of 3 students handed over to parents for funeral

    10:54 AM: Singer Nikhitha Gandhi opens up about CUSAT incident

    Bollywood singer Nikhitha Gandhi said she was heartbroken after hearing the news of the death of students in the stampede before the concert at CUSAT. An unexpected tragedy occurred just a few minutes before Nikhitha's concert.

    10:45 AM: CUSAT University declares holiday on Monday

    The CUSAT university declared a holiday on Monday over the deaths of three students during the stampede at the CUSAT campus. All the exams that were planned for tomorrow have been postponed.

    10:15 AM: Body of 3 students reached campus for public pay

    9:57 AM: 24-year-old dies in bike accident at Kalpatta

    A 24-year-old, Sudheesh, lost his life after being hit by a car in Kalpetta. The incident happened around 7 p.m.

    9:39 AM: Famous violinist B Sasikumar passes away

    Famous violinist B. Sasikumar passed away. He was 74 years old. He passed away at his residence in Jagati around 7.30 p.m. on Saturday.

    9:20 AM: Bodies of 3 students to be kept for public pay at CUSAT campus

    The mortal remains of the students who lost their lives during the stampede at CUSAT will be kept for the public to pay respects in the campus today. At least four people including three students lost their lives in a stampede during a song festival held as part of Tech Fest at the Cochin University of Science and Technology in Ernakulam.

    8:59 AM: Education Minister R Bindu seeks report from college VC, Principal

    The Education Minister, R. Bindu, sought reports from the VC and the Principal Secretary of Higher Education over the CUSAT Stampede. The Kalamassery police registered a case in the incident. The statements of the injured students will be recorded today.

    8:36 AM: CUSAT Stampede: Funeral of Athul Thampi to be done today at 2 pm

    8:32 AM: CUSAT Stampede: Body of Albin to be taken to Palakkad after post-mortem

    The relatives of Albin Joseph have decided not to put his body on public display at Cusat (Cochin University of Science and Technology). His body will be taken to Mundur after the post-mortem process in Palakkad.

    8:21 AM: Health department issues special alert for 3 districts due to epidemic spread

    A special alert has been issued for three districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Ernakulam, in response to the spread of the epidemic in the state. This decision follows a high-level meeting led by the Health Minister, where discussions centered around strategies for preventing communicable diseases. 

    8:13 AM: CUSAT Stampede: Delay of opening gates led to accident, says eyewitness

    At least four people, including three students, lost their lives in a stampede during a song festival held as part of Tech Fest at the Cochin University of Science and Technology in Ernakulam. The eyewitness said that the reason for the incident was the delay in opening the gates.

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa accuses CM Siddaramaiah of deception in DK Shivakumar's asset case

    Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa accuses CM Siddaramaiah of deception in DK Shivakumar's asset case

    Kochi Metro to organise numerous competitions on occasion of International Sustainable Transport Day; Check rkn

    Kochi Metro to organise numerous competitions on occasion of International Sustainable Transport Day; Check

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-627 November 26 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-627 November 26 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Silkyara tunnel collapse: 41 trapped men await rescue as manual drilling becomes vital AJR

    Silkyara tunnel collapse: 41 trapped men await rescue as manual drilling becomes vital

    15 years post 26/11 terror attacks: Several perpetrators still await trial AJR

    15 years post 26/11 terror attacks: Several perpetrators still await trial

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa accuses CM Siddaramaiah of deception in DK Shivakumar's asset case

    Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa accuses CM Siddaramaiah of deception in DK Shivakumar's asset case

    Palestinian woman released by Israel immediately calls on Hamas to shed more Jewish blood (WATCH) AJR

    Palestinian woman released by Israel immediately calls on Hamas to shed more Jewish blood (WATCH)

    Katrina Kaif once had near-death experience in a chopper; here's what happened RBA

    Katrina Kaif once had near-death experience in a chopper; here's what happened

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun foregoes fees for film; asks for THIS instead ATG

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun foregoes fees for film; asks for THIS instead

    Bengaluru Kambala's unwavering dedication attracts million-rupee investments

    Bengaluru Kambala's unwavering dedication attracts million-rupee investments

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon