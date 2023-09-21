Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: IMD predicts heavy rainfall today; Yellow alert in 4 districts

    Kerala News LIVE: The IMD has predicted that Kerala will receive heavy rainfall today (Sep 21) and sounded a yellow alert in four districts.

    Kerala News LIVE 21 september 2023 major highlights developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 7:56 AM IST

    10.00 AM: Panur Vishnupriya murder case: Trial to begin today

    The trial in the brutal Vishnupriya murder case will begin today. The 23-year-old Vishnupriya was brutally stabbed to death by her alleged boyfriend Shyamjith last October when she ended the relationship. The Koothuparamba native was taken into the police custody. He killed her around 11.30 am using the hammer and knife he carried with him while she was alone at her house. 73 witnesses will be examined in the case.

    9.30 AM: Palakkad tops in Thiruvonam Bumper ticket sales 

    The most awaited Onam bumper results were declared on Wednesday (Sep 20) and the first prize of Rs 25 crores was won by a Coimbatore Annur native Natarajan, who bought 10 tickets each worth Rs 500 from Bava Lottery Agency situated at Walayar in Palakkad four days ago. This year, Palakkad is making headlines for reasons other than the delivery of the winning lottery ticket. The district also topped in the most number of ticket sales. A total of 11,70,050 Thiruvonam bumper tickets were sold in the Palakkad district alone – two lakh tickets more than Thrissur which is ranked second.

    8.45 AM: Customs seize gold worth Rs 1 crore in Kochi airport

    The Airport Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Cochin International Airport detained two passengers in two different instances, officials said on Wednesday and confiscated foreign-origin compound gold, valued at close to Rs 1 crore. In one incident, Customs AIU intercepted one passenger, who had arrived from Kuala Lumpur to Kochi. In a separate incident, customs officers detained another traveller who was hiding three cylindrical-shaped capsules filled with compound gold of foreign origin in his rectum.

    8.15 AM: Second Vande Bharat Express arrives in Kerala

    The second Vande Bharat train allotted to Kerala has reached the capital. The train reached Kochuveli railway station at 4.30 am today. After the trial run, the inaugural service of the second Vande Bharat train will start from Kasaragod on Sunday (Sep 24). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off nine Vande Bharat services on various routes in the country through video conferencing. The service will be from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram via Alappuzha. The train will leave Kasaragod at 7 am and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 3:05 pm. The return journey will commence from Thiruvananthapuram at 4:05 pm and reach Kasaragod at 11:55 pm. Apart from Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod, there will be stops at Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam South, Thrissur, Shoranur, Kozhikode and Kannur stations.

    8.00 AM: Police jeep catches fire in Thiruvananthapuram

    A police jeep caught fire in Vellayambalam junction on Wednesday evening. However, there were no injuries reported. The jeep involved in the incident was assigned to State Special Branch Deputy Commandant Sujith.

    7.55 AM:  IMD predicts heavy rainfall today; Yellow alert in 4 districts

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that there is a possibility of heavy isolated rain in the state today. Low pressure is located over the North-West Bay of Bengal near the West Bengal-Odisha coast and is likely to move over Jharkhand. IMD  has said that there is a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places for four more days due to the prevailing cyclone over Kutch. A yellow alert has been sounded in the Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
