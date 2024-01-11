Kerala: Mar Raphael Thattil takes charge as fourth major Archbishop of Syro Malabar Church

Mar Raphael Thattil took charge as Major Archbishop of Syro Malabar Church in Kochi. Pope Francis appointed him as the first Bishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Eparchy of Shamshabad on October 10, 2017.

Kochi: Mar Raphael Thattil took charge as Major Archbishop of Syro Malabar Church in Kochi. Mar Raphael Thattil is the fourth major Archbishop. He received his ordination as a Bishop on April 10, 2010, and was designated as the Auxiliary Bishop of Trichur and Titular Bishop of Bruni. In 2014, he assumed the role of Apostolic Visitor for the Syro-Malabar faithful residing outside the territorium proprium. Pope Francis appointed him as the first Bishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Eparchy of Shamshabad on October 10, 2017, and he officially took office on January 7, 2018.

The installation ceremony for the Major Archbishop took place on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at the Major Archiepiscopal Curia of the Syro-Malabar Church in Mount St. Thomas, Kakkanad.

Mar Thattil assumed the role of the role of major archbishop for the Syro-Malabar Church, one of the 23 eastern churches affiliated with Rome. His election, approved by the Vatican, was officially disclosed in Kochi following a clandestine voting process among the bishops during the Synod on Tuesday. Thattil, who is approaching 68 years of age in April, secured the majority of votes in the election.

The appointment of the new major archbishop, chosen from the ranks of the Church's bishops, became imperative following the recent resignation of Cardinal George Alencherry. He stepped down from the top position within the Kerala Church last month amidst protests surrounding the implementation of a standardized Mass format and a controversial land deal.