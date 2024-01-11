Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Mar Raphael Thattil takes charge as fourth major Archbishop of Syro Malabar Church

    Mar Raphael Thattil took charge as Major Archbishop of Syro Malabar Church in Kochi. Pope Francis appointed him as the first Bishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Eparchy of Shamshabad on October 10, 2017.

    Kerala: Mar Raphael Thattil takes charge as fourth major Archbishop of Syro Malabar Church rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

    Kochi: Mar Raphael Thattil took charge as Major Archbishop of Syro Malabar Church in Kochi. Mar Raphael Thattil is the fourth major Archbishop. He received his ordination as a Bishop on April 10, 2010, and was designated as the Auxiliary Bishop of Trichur and Titular Bishop of Bruni. In 2014, he assumed the role of Apostolic Visitor for the Syro-Malabar faithful residing outside the territorium proprium. Pope Francis appointed him as the first Bishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Eparchy of Shamshabad on October 10, 2017, and he officially took office on January 7, 2018.

    The installation ceremony for the Major Archbishop took place on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at the Major Archiepiscopal Curia of the Syro-Malabar Church in Mount St. Thomas, Kakkanad.

    Mar Thattil assumed the role of the role of major archbishop for the Syro-Malabar Church, one of the 23 eastern churches affiliated with Rome. His election, approved by the Vatican, was officially disclosed in Kochi following a clandestine voting process among the bishops during the Synod on Tuesday. Thattil, who is approaching 68 years of age in April, secured the majority of votes in the election.

    The appointment of the new major archbishop, chosen from the ranks of the Church's bishops, became imperative following the recent resignation of Cardinal George Alencherry. He stepped down from the top position within the Kerala Church last month amidst protests surrounding the implementation of a standardized Mass format and a controversial land deal.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 4:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala govt's special package yields no progress at Kovalam beach even after one year anr

    Kerala govt's special package yields no progress at Kovalam beach even after one year

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah criticises BJP's politicisation of Ayodhya, supports Congress leaders' decisions

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah criticises BJP's politicisation of Ayodhya, supports Congress leaders' decisions

    BMRCL now gets full-time MD with appointment of Maheshwar Rao (IAS) vkp

    BMRCL now gets full-time MD with appointment of Maheshwar Rao (IAS)

    Kerala: Highest number of dowry, abuse cases reported in Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram districts rkn

    Kerala: Highest number of dowry, abuse cases reported in Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram districts

    BREAKING PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's car meets with accident in Jammu and Kashmir AJR

    PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's car meets with accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, escapes unhurt

    Recent Stories

    Ram mandir: 7 traditional food of Ayodhya you must not miss AJR

    Ram mandir: 7 traditional food of Ayodhya you must not miss

    Football 'Messi is trash': YouTube sensation Speed in viral conversation with Ronaldo Nazario over Ballon d'Or (WATCH) osf

    'Messi is trash': YouTube sensation Speed in viral conversation with Ronaldo Nazario over Ballon d'Or (WATCH)

    Kerala govt's special package yields no progress at Kovalam beach even after one year anr

    Kerala govt's special package yields no progress at Kovalam beach even after one year

    6 ways your body adapts to extreme cold

    6 ways your body adapts to extreme cold

    Shiva Temple in England vandalized as man attacks deity idols, recites Quran after getting caught avv

    Shiva Temple in England vandalized as man attacks deity idols, recites Quran after getting caught

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon