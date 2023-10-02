Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-738 October 2 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-738: The lottery draw was conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department officials at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm.

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-738 October 2 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 2, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Win-Win is one of the seven weekly lotteries. Win Win lottery draw is held every Monday at 3 p.m. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the Win-Win lottery code is a “W” representation containing the draw number along with the code. Win-Win lottery cost Rs. 40/- only (face value 31.25 +GST). The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-738 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

    There is also a second prize of Rs 5 lakh rupees up for grabs. Moreover, twelve fortunate individuals will be bestowed with a third prize of Rs 1 lakh rupees each. The ticket price for the Win Win lottery ticket stands at Rs 40, making it an affordable opportunity for many eager participants.

    Let us take a look at the Win Win W-738 prize breakup:

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5,000 rupees, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Occasion of profound spiritual significance PM Modi extends wishes for Akshardham inauguration in USA

    'Occasion of profound spiritual significance...' PM Modi extends wishes for Akshardham inauguration in USA

    Karnataka: Eid procession in Shimoga turns violent over controversial cutout; Section 144 imposed vkp

    Karnataka: Eid procession in Shimoga turns violent over controversial cutout; Section 144 imposed

    Kerala activist's death in Delhi: Police grills over 6 people; no clues yet rkn

    Kerala activist's death in Delhi: Police grills over 6 people; no clues yet

    Kerala: Pullad Bank refuses to repay money to woman amounting to Rs 20 lakhs; Read rkn

    Kerala: Pullad Bank refuses to repay money to woman amounting to Rs 20 lakhs; Read

    Delhi Police special cell busts Islamic State-inspired module in New Delhi

    Delhi Police Special Cell arrests NIA's most wanted terrorist Mohammad Shehnawaz

    Recent Stories

    Occasion of profound spiritual significance PM Modi extends wishes for Akshardham inauguration in USA

    'Occasion of profound spiritual significance...' PM Modi extends wishes for Akshardham inauguration in USA

    Shameful Elon Musk slams Canada PM Justin Trudeau for crushing free speech gcw

    'Shameful’: Elon Musk slams Canada PM Justin Trudeau for 'crushing free speech'

    Karnataka: Eid procession in Shimoga turns violent over controversial cutout; Section 144 imposed vkp

    Karnataka: Eid procession in Shimoga turns violent over controversial cutout; Section 144 imposed

    Aishwarya Rai ramp walk for LOreal Paris Paris at Paris Fashion Week sparks online debate (VIDEO) RBA

    Aishwarya Rai's ramp walk for L'Oréal Paris at 'Paris Fashion Week' sparks online debate (VIDEO)

    Kerala activist's death in Delhi: Police grills over 6 people; no clues yet rkn

    Kerala activist's death in Delhi: Police grills over 6 people; no clues yet

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon