Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-618 September 09 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Kerala Karunya KR 618 Lottery on their official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in. The results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette, ensuring transparency and accessibility to all participants.

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-618 September 09 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Saturday (Sep 09) will announce the results of the Karunya KR-618 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and a total of 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase each week. The first-place winner stands a chance to win Rs 80 lakh.

    Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

     

    This is the prize structure of the Karunya KR-618 lottery:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    If we can beat COVID...': PM Modi's inspiring words at G20 Summit AJR

    'If we can beat COVID...': PM Modi's inspiring words at G20 Summit

    WATCH Man skydives with G20 flag as historic Summit begins Kiren Rijiju shares clip gcw

    WATCH: Man skydives with G20 flag as historic Summit begins, Kiren Rijiju shares clip

    Bharat replaces India at the G20 Leaders Summit

    Bharat replaces India at the G20 Leaders' Summit

    African Union becomes permanent member of G20 gcw

    WATCH: African Union becomes permanent member of G20

    Here is what PM Modi wore on the first day of G20 Summit 2023 gcw

    Here's what PM Modi wore on first day of G20 Summit 2023

    Recent Stories

    Rhea Chakraborty conveying powerful statements through her fashion choices ATG

    Rhea Chakraborty conveying powerful statements through her fashion choices

    Attempt made to kidnap student from Davangere University premises, mother was one of the abducters (WATCH) vkp

    Attempt made to kidnap student from Davangere University premises, mother was one of the abducters (WATCH)

    Akshay Kumar turned 56th: Actor visits Mahakaleshwar temple with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan (Video) RBA

    Akshay Kumar turns 56: Actor visits Mahakaleshwar temple with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan (Video)

    If we can beat COVID...': PM Modi's inspiring words at G20 Summit AJR

    'If we can beat COVID...': PM Modi's inspiring words at G20 Summit

    Akshay Kumar turns 56: Mission Raniganj to Housefull 5; 7 upcoming projects of Khiladi Kumar ATG

    Akshay Kumar turned 56: Mission Raniganj to Housefull 5; 7 upcoming projects of Khiladi Kumar

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon