Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: BJP claims Left govt corruption in Jal Jeevan mission, national highway construction

    Kerala BJP chief K Surendran argued that the state initially said it would bear 25 per cent of the land acquisition cost for the development of the national highway, but later withdrew from it. 

    Kerala: BJP demands clarification on expenses borne by Kerala for national highway construction anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 4:22 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala unit president K Surendran on Wednesday demanded clarification from state Public Works Minister Mohammad Riyas on the amount the state government is paying for the construction of national highways. He argued that Kerala initially said it would bear 25 per cent of the land acquisition for the development of the national highway, but later withdrew from it. 

    The BJP leader said it was indecent to back out after making promises to the central government. Surendran said that when Union Minister Nitin Gadkari raised this matter in Parliament, neither the Chief Minister nor Riyas responded. 

    Surendran also levelled allegations against the Kerala government, claiming that the Jal Jeevan Mission of the central government in the state is heavily corrupted. He further claimed, "The project to provide drinking water to Ulliyeri, Moodadi and Chathamangalam panchayats in the Kozhikode district and surrounding areas is mired in corruption worth Rs 120 crore. Water treatment facilities are the target of widespread corruption." He also alleged that the Minister for Water Resources, Minister for Public Works and the Chief Minister's office are behind the corruption.

    "Officials and politicians in Kerala are corrupt; other states are meeting the Jal Jeevan Mission's goals. Malappuram's contractor was modifying the requirements to win the contract. With the work experience certificate granted by the Malappuram Superintendent Engineer, he was able to secure the contract. Although he claims in the certificate that he has planted the plant at Ponnani utilising flat bottom upward flow sludge blanket technology, the job has not been done using such a technology, according to Kozhikode's chief engineer. The Malappuram superintendent was brought to Kozhikode, but the government relocated them to Thiruvananthapuram," he said.

    The state BJP chief also said that quickly after the tendering procedure was finished, the Rs 559 crore project was quoted at Rs 614 crore with a 10% increase. There have been transactions in this amount of money. According to K Surendran, the Midland company, which is now in possession of the contract, was exposed for deceiving the KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board) project. The Union Minister and senior Jal Jeevan Mission project authorities will be made aware of these issues, and legal action will be taken, he said,

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 4:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Atiq Ahmed brother alleges officer threatened to kill him in 2 weeks to send name to CJI UP CM gcw

    Atiq Ahmed's brother alleges officer threatened to kill him in 2 weeks; to send name to CJI, UP CM

    Savarkar issue resolved, says Sanjay Raut after meeting with Rahul, Sonia Gandhi AJR

    'Savarkar issue resolved,' says Sanjay Raut after meeting with Rahul, Sonia Gandhi

    Kerala court to pronounce Attappadi Madhu murder case verdict on March 30; Will action be taken against defectors anr

    Kerala: Attappadi Madhu lynching case verdict on March 30

    BJP confident of returning to power with absolute majority in Karnataka': CM Basavaraj Bommai AJR

    'BJP confident of returning to power with absolute majority in Karnataka': CM Basavaraj Bommai

    Annulment of Devikulam election: Disqualified CPM MLA A Raja files appeal in Supreme Court anr

    Annulment of Devikulam election: Disqualified CPM MLA A Raja moves Supreme Court

    Recent Stories

    Atiq Ahmed brother alleges officer threatened to kill him in 2 weeks to send name to CJI UP CM gcw

    Atiq Ahmed's brother alleges officer threatened to kill him in 2 weeks; to send name to CJI, UP CM

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's BOLD bedroom song 'Aag Lage Na Raja' goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari's BOLD bedroom song 'Aag Lage Na Raja' goes viral-WATCH

    Savarkar issue resolved, says Sanjay Raut after meeting with Rahul, Sonia Gandhi AJR

    'Savarkar issue resolved,' says Sanjay Raut after meeting with Rahul, Sonia Gandhi

    Over 9.79 lakh vacant positions in government, highest of 2.93 lahks in railways: Centre - adt

    Over 9.79 lakh vacant positions in government, highest of 2.93 lahks in railways: Centre

    Anushka Sharma 'liable' to pay taxes for 'owning' copyright on her stage performances vma

    Anushka Sharma 'liable' to pay taxes for owning 'copyright' on her stage performances

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon