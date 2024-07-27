Kerala: Bank of India staff union's decision to honour Musharraf day after Kargil Vijay Diwas sparks outrage

A day after India celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas, controversy erupted following Bank of India Staff Union's decision to honour former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf at their 23rd state conference in Kerala's Alappuzha.

A day after India celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day commemorating India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War, controversy erupted following Bank of India Staff Union's decision to honour former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf at their 23rd state conference in Kerala's Alappuzha.

The conference, which took place on Saturday, was expected to feature a tribute to Musharraf, who has been dubbed as the mastermind of the Kargil intrusion. However, following protests by BJP supporters outside the conference venue in Comrade Poly George Nagar, the former Pakistan President's name was removed from the list of tributes.

Despite Mushrraf's name being removed from the list of tributes, outrage erupted across social media platform X, with several users condemning the union's decision, criticizing them as an insult to the sacrifices of Indian soldiers. Several netizens argued that honouring Musharraf, who orchestrated the Kargil infiltration that resulted in the deaths of 527 Indian soldiers, is a gross disrespect to the memory of the Kargil War heroes.

In a post on X, The Banker's Voice called on the Bank of India and the Ministry of Finance to intervene, demanding the immediate de-recognition of the staff union involved.

"We strongly condemn the anti-national act of the Bank of India Staff Union [Kerala], an affiliate of AIBEA, for remembering Pervez Musharraf, the mastermind of the Kargil infiltration. Such actions insult the sacrifices of our brave soldiers and the spirit of Kargil Vijay Diwas," the post on X read.

"We urge the @FinMinIndia to intervene and expel the employees involved in this disgraceful act. The @BankofIndia_IN must de-recognize this trade union immediately," it further stated.

"To all veterans of our esteemed defense forces employed in the banking sector: We urge you to immediately leave this trade union as a mark of protest. Your solidarity is crucial to honor the sacrifices of our brave soldiers and uphold the respect and integrity of our nation. Stand with us in showing that we will not tolerate any disrespect towards our armed forces," the statement on X concluded.

The conference also recognized other dignitaries, including late playback singer Vani Jayaram, television star Subi Suresh, and actor Innocent, but the inclusion of Musharraf in the list has overshadowed the event's other tributes.

Meanwhile, several netizens also accused the Bank of India Staff Union, affiliated with the communist faction of the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), of holding anti-national sentiments. The union's choice to honour Musharraf—a figure synonymous with the Kargil war—has been perceived as provocative, especially given the timing coinciding with the anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War.

"A mere protest is not enough. The Centre team should come and arrest all traitors," wrote one irked netizen on X in response to a video showcasing protests by BJP supporters outside the conference.

Another user added, "Kerala is a peculiar state. Even Pakistanis don't care to remember Musharraf."

A third netizen remarked, "These people employed by BOI are anti nationalists and making memorial of Pervez Musharraf. Strictest action required."

Here's a look at some of the reactions on X:

The Kargil War, which took place between May and July 1999, saw Pakistani paramilitary forces infiltrate Indian territory in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir. The infiltration, ordered by then-Pakistan Army Chief Musharraf, was ultimately thwarted by Indian forces, leading to a significant loss of life on both sides. The conflict ended with India regaining control of the territory and is commemorated annually as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

