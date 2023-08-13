Kerala: 7-year-old wrongly administered anti-rabies vaccine in Angamaly hospital; Probe begins

The nurse at the Angamaly Taluk Hospital said that the child told her that she was bitten by a cat and therefore the anti-rabies vaccine was given.

Kochi: A seven-year-old child who went to the Angamaly Taluk hospital for fever treatment was accidentally given a rabies shot on Friday morning. A nurse on duty at the casualty reportedly gave the girl, who was awaiting a blood test, the anti-rabies vaccine on both hands. The girl received the anti-rabies shot when her mother went to get the OP ticket. However, the nurse said that the child told her that she was bitten by a cat and therefore the anti-rabies vaccine was given.

The taluk hospital has come under severe criticism for medical negligence. The Health Department has initiated an inquiry into the case. Health Minister Veena George directed the Director of the Health Department to investigate and submit a report on the case. The Superintendent of Angamaly Taluk Hospital stated that the preliminary investigation has confirmed that the nurse has made a serious mistake in the incident.

The child is currently under observation at the hospital. Following the incident, the family lodged a complaint with the hospital authority and Angamaly municipality over medical negligence. The Angamaly police are also likely to register a case over the girl's family's complaint.