Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar joins AAP in presence of Arvind Kejriwal

    The convention is being organised to urge the Karnataka government to withdraw amendments to the land reforms Act and the APMC Act.

    Karnataka farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar joins AAP in presence of Arvind Kejriwal-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 3:19 PM IST

    Ahead of Karnataka's Assembly elections next year, Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal participated in a farmers’ convention in Bengaluru on Thursday.

    The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) faction, led by Kodihalli Chandrashekar, had invited Kejriwal to inaugurate the convention at National College Grounds in Basavanagudi. It is being held to urge the state government to withdraw amendments to the land reforms Act and APMC Act, and also demand a statutory guarantee for MSP.

    Kodihalli Chandrashekar, who heads the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) faction, joined AAP in Bengaluru on Thursday in the presence of the party’s convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    The convention is being organised to urge the Karnataka government to withdraw amendments to the land reforms Act and the APMC Act. They are also demanding that there be a statutory guarantee for MSP. “While the demand for withdrawal is the main issue, this Government has been accused of seeking 40% commission and the Opposition has failed to counter the Government. The Opposition parties are no different from the BJP,” Chandrashekar said.
     

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2022, 3:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oxygen plant explodes in Nepal, Indian killed, 2 more injured-dnm

    Oxygen plant explodes in Nepal, Indian killed, 2 more injured

    Kodanad Estate case: Tamil Nadu police quiz Sasikala in Chennai

    Kodanad Estate case: Tamil Nadu police quiz Sasikala in Chennai

    Illegal coal mine collapses in Jharkhand's Domrijor; people feared trapped

    Illegal coal mine collapses in Jharkhand's Domrijor; people feared trapped

    Kerala announces new fares for buses, taxis, auto-rickshaw, effective from May 1 - adt

    Kerala announces new fares for buses, taxis, auto-rickshaw, effective from May 1

    Jahangirpuri demolition: Supreme Court hearing updates status quo

    Jahangirpuri demolition: Status quo to continue, next Supreme Court hearing in two weeks

    Recent Stories

    Is Rakhi Sawant in trouble for her vulgar video? FIR filed against actress RBA

    Is Rakhi Sawant in trouble for her ‘vulgar video'? FIR filed against actress (Watch)

    Jersey Twitter Review Shahid Kapoor hits six in Mrunal Thakur Pankaj Kapur film drb

    Jersey Twitter Review: Shahid Kapoor hits six in Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur film

    MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra CET to be held in August; dates to be released soon - adt

    MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra CET to be held in August; dates to be released soon

    Oxygen plant explodes in Nepal, Indian killed, 2 more injured-dnm

    Oxygen plant explodes in Nepal, Indian killed, 2 more injured

    2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 launched know price colours features and more gcw

    2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 launched; know price, colours, features and more

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon