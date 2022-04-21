Karnataka farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar joins AAP in presence of Arvind Kejriwal

The convention is being organised to urge the Karnataka government to withdraw amendments to the land reforms Act and the APMC Act.

Ahead of Karnataka's Assembly elections next year, Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal participated in a farmers’ convention in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) faction, led by Kodihalli Chandrashekar, had invited Kejriwal to inaugurate the convention at National College Grounds in Basavanagudi. It is being held to urge the state government to withdraw amendments to the land reforms Act and APMC Act, and also demand a statutory guarantee for MSP.

Kodihalli Chandrashekar, who heads the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) faction, joined AAP in Bengaluru on Thursday in the presence of the party’s convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The convention is being organised to urge the Karnataka government to withdraw amendments to the land reforms Act and the APMC Act. They are also demanding that there be a statutory guarantee for MSP. “While the demand for withdrawal is the main issue, this Government has been accused of seeking 40% commission and the Opposition has failed to counter the Government. The Opposition parties are no different from the BJP,” Chandrashekar said.

