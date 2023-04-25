Karnataka Election 2023 Live Updates: 'Why does Congress love Lingayats during polls?'

Bengaluru District Election Officer and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has appealed to the students that every young voter should vote on May 10 to strengthen the democratic system.

He was speaking to launch a program to create awareness among young voters about voting at Vijaya College in Block 4 of Jayanagar on Monday in the wake of the general assembly elections.

First-time voters will have a lot of enthusiasm to vote, and they should vote with others as well, he said, suggesting that all the young voters who are voting for the first time should act as ambassadors not only from their own houses but also among the voters of neighbouring houses to make them aware about voting and encourage them to vote.

"In Bengaluru city, the voting percentage is only 52 per ent. To increase it to 75 per cent, a lot of programs are being conducted by the Election Commission of India and the BBMP. Young voters should vote for the right candidate according to their discretion and criteria. We cannot ignore even one vote," he said.