Karnataka Election 2023 Live Updates: 'Why does Congress love Lingayats during polls?'

11:55 AM IST
PM Modi to address 20 rallies in Karnataka before May 10
According to some reports, around 20 rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are planned in Karnataka in the next few days ahead of the assembly elections in the state on May 10. Prime Minister Modi is likely to address multiple rallies & lead mega roadshows on April 28-29, May 3-4-5 and May 7.
11:47 AM IST
SC puts Muslim quota scrap on hold for now
In a setback of sorts for the BJP government in Karnataka, Supreme Court has directs that the Basavaraj Bommai-led administration's decision to scrap the four per cent quota of Muslims will not be implemented till May 9
The Karnataka government has assured that no admissions or appointments will take place on the basis of this government order till May 9
Supreme Court has adjourns till May 9 the hearing on plea challenging the Karnataka government's decision.
10:37 AM IST
Rebellion eases in Congress and BJP
List of rebel candidates who have taken back nomination papers
BJP
- Mahadevappa Yadavada-Ramadurga
- Ramanna Lamani-shirahatti
- Bsavaraja Koravara-Dharawad
-Shivaprakash-Mayakonda
Congress
- Sharada Shetty-Kumata
- Gangambike Mallikarjun-Chikkapete
- Ravi Bosaraju - Raichuru City
- Venkatesh Hegde-sirsi
- Prasad Raj Kanchan -Udupi
- Krishnamurthy Acharya-Udupi
- Dr H Krishna-Mandya
10:11 AM IST
Amit Shah on a campaign blitz in Karnataka today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a campaign blitz today. He has a packed schedule
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah's Public Programs in Karnataka on 25th April 2023.— BJP (@BJP4India) April 24, 2023
Watch live:
📺https://t.co/ZFyEVlesOi
📺https://t.co/vpP0MIos7C
📺https://t.co/lcXkSnOnsV
📺https://t.co/4XQ2GzrhRl pic.twitter.com/tZazMZ7fXH
10:09 AM IST
Priyanka in Mysore and Chamrajnagar, Kharge in Mangaluru and Sullia
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will be campaigning in Mangaluru and Sullia today.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be in Mysore and Chamrajnagar districts today to attend a public meeting, Women Samvaad and a massive roadshow.
10:02 AM IST
'We cannot ignore even one vote...' EC woos young voters in Bengaluru
Bengaluru District Election Officer and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has appealed to the students that every young voter should vote on May 10 to strengthen the democratic system.
He was speaking to launch a program to create awareness among young voters about voting at Vijaya College in Block 4 of Jayanagar on Monday in the wake of the general assembly elections.
First-time voters will have a lot of enthusiasm to vote, and they should vote with others as well, he said, suggesting that all the young voters who are voting for the first time should act as ambassadors not only from their own houses but also among the voters of neighbouring houses to make them aware about voting and encourage them to vote.
"In Bengaluru city, the voting percentage is only 52 per ent. To increase it to 75 per cent, a lot of programs are being conducted by the Election Commission of India and the BBMP. Young voters should vote for the right candidate according to their discretion and criteria. We cannot ignore even one vote," he said.
9:02 AM IST
Karnataka Election 2023: 2913 candidates in the fray
Monday was the last day for taking back the nomination papers. Let's take a look at some numbers
* 2913 candidates are in the fight
* 184 female candidates
* 2477 male candidates
* 2 transgenders
* 517 candidates took their nomination papers back
8:58 AM IST
'Why does Congress love Lingayats only during elections?'
"Why does Congress love Lingayats only during elections? Why does Congress get love and respect for Lingayats only during elections? Where did this love go when Virendra Patil or Nijalingappa were insulted earlier," BJP Vice President BY Vijayendra asked while slamming the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi after the latter visited Kudala Sangama -- an important centre of pilgrimage for Lingayats -- on Sunday.
Vijayendra continued: "In the 1989 elections, under the leadership of Virendra Patil, the Congress won 178 seats and achieved a landslide victory. However, the Congress leadership showed arrogance towards the then popular Lingayat CM." He recalled how contempt towards Lingayat leaders had crushed the Congress in subsequent elections.
8:52 AM IST
Congress cries foul over BJP plans to use naval land for PM's rally in Uttara Kannada
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to arrive in the coastal district of Uttara Kannada with the intention of ensuring a clean sweep for the BJP in the region. However, now a controversy has erupted over one of the venues zeroed in by the BJP -- the naval land in Hattikeri in Ankola Taluk. The Congress is preparing to move the court against the BJP's plans to hold a program on naval property.
BJP leaders have written a letter to the Navy seeking permission to hold PM Modi's election campaign rally on the land owned by the force near Hattikeri village in Ankola. The land is earmarked for a proposed Naval air station.
According to the Congress party, campaigning in the naval base is not only a violation of the code of conduct, but it is also not right from the security point of view of the country. The Congress, which insists that the PM's event should not be allowed to be held at the naval property, has warned that it will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission and file a case in the court and protest.
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah's Public Programs in Karnataka on 25th April 2023.— BJP (@BJP4India) April 24, 2023
