Ahead of roadshow, PM Modi recalls 'bond between Bengaluru and BJP'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday recalled the bond between Bengaluru and BJP before embarking on his roadshow across parts of the city.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said: "In a short while, I will be commencing the roadshow across parts of Bengaluru to interact with people of the city. The bond between Bengaluru and BJP is an old and strong one. This city has supported our party since the early days and we have made numerous efforts for its growth."

"We are seeking the blessings of the people of Bengaluru based on our track record as well as a promise to build further on the gains achieved so far. It is our endeavour to make Karnataka the Number 1 state and also add unparalleled momentum to Bengaluru’s growth trajectory," he added.

"Be it healthcare, housing and sanitation, there have been significant gains in Bengaluru. This has led to improved living standards for several people. A vital aspect of ‘Ease of Living’ is proper transport infrastructure. Our Government has delivered on futuristic projects which for improved connectivity and greater prosperity," he further added.

The Prime Minister assured the people of Bengaluru that the BJP government would will continue to devote topmost priority to better roads, more effective traffic management systems, effective drainage systems and building top quality infrastructure.

"Be it technology or transportation, we shall work on pioneering solutions that are in line with people’s expectations and those which reaffirm Bengaluru’s position as a global hub for tech and innovation," he said.