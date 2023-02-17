Karnataka Budget 2023 LIVE: CM Bommai arrives at Vidhana Soudha to deliver Budget 2023

9:52 AM IST
Ahead of presenting Karnataka Budget 2023, CM Bommai visits Bengaluru's Srikantheshwara Temple and Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple
9:24 AM IST
Finance department officials hand over the Budget copy to CM Basavaraja Bommai
9:01 AM IST
CM Bommai will present the budget for the year 2023-24 at 10.15 am today. This is his second budget.
8:06 AM IST
Ministers and MLAs greet CM Bommai at his residence
Ministers and MLAs arrived to greet CM Bommai on the background of budget presentation. Minister Bairati Basavaraj and MLA Ramdas who arrived at the CM's residence in RT Nagar, wished the CM good luck for the presentation of the budget.
