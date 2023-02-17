Karnataka Budget 2023 LIVE: CM Bommai arrives at Vidhana Soudha to deliver Budget 2023

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arrived at Vidhana Soudha on Friday (February 17) to deliver Budget 2023-24. It is reportedly said that this year's budget will be of "pro-people". The CM has listed various government programmes that are currently being implemented in the state and indicated that the future budget will be focused on programmes that would provide additional help to the working classes, women, and youth. The state budget will be presented by CM Bommai, who also holds the finance ministry.