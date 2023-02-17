Asianet Newsable

Karnataka Budget 2023 LIVE: CM Bommai arrives at Vidhana Soudha to deliver Budget 2023

Feb 17, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

Karnataka Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: latest news and updates as state BJP presents its last budget AJR

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arrived at Vidhana Soudha on Friday (February 17) to deliver Budget 2023-24. It is reportedly said that this year's budget will be of "pro-people". The CM has listed various government programmes that are currently being implemented in the state and indicated that the future budget will be focused on programmes that would provide additional help to the working classes, women, and youth. The state budget will be presented by CM Bommai, who also holds the finance ministry. 

9:52 AM IST

Ahead of presenting Karnataka Budget 2023, CM Bommai visits Bengaluru's Srikantheshwara Temple and Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple

9:24 AM IST

Finance department officials hand over the Budget copy to CM Basavaraja Bommai

9:01 AM IST

CM Bommai will present the budget for the year 2023-24 at 10.15 am today. This is his second budget.

8:06 AM IST

Ministers and MLAs greet CM Bommai at his residence

Ministers and MLAs arrived to greet CM Bommai on the background of budget presentation. Minister Bairati Basavaraj and MLA Ramdas who arrived at the CM's residence in RT Nagar, wished the CM good luck for the presentation of the budget.

