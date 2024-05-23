Kanpur SHOCKER! 15-year-old boy, who ran over two in October, now hits 4 more people

A 15-year-old boy, whose rash driving allegedly killed two persons last October, was taken into custody and sent to a juvenile home on Wednesday, a day after he caused another accident, in Kanpur’s Barra.

Amid the national outrage over a teen running over two techies with his Porsche in Pune, a similar case has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur where a 15-year-old boy hit four people with his car on Tuesday. The teen, whose rash driving allegedly killed two deaths last October, was taken into custody and sent to a juvenile home on Wednesday, a day after the accident in Kanpur’s Barra.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the teen accused is the son of a prominent doctor in Kanpur. The six-month-old case was reopened against him, and he was placed in a juvenile home. There are charges for both accidents against his father.

According to police, the adolescent was driving a car on Tuesday when he hit four persons, all of whom were injured. While the wounded received first-aid treatment, the 15-year-old was charged with IPC sections 279 and 338 (reckless driving).



Kanpur municipal commissioner Akhil Kumar chastised the teenager's family for allowing him to drive again after being involved in a tragic accident last year. Kumar stressed that the city police was taking firm steps to address the menace of underage driving and asked people to act responsibly. In October 2023, the teenager killed two people, Sagar Nishad and Ashish Ram Charan, after crashing his speeding car into them on the Ganga Barrage.

Pune Porsche accident

Two 24-year-old techies died instantly after a 17-year-old kid collided his fast Porsche with a motorbike on Sunday. The teenager was intoxicated when the collision occurred, according to the authorities. The father of the accused was arrested in the case along with the owner and managers of the bar that served alcohol to the underage teen driver. The real estate developer has been arrested and remanded in police custody till May 24 by a sessions court.

