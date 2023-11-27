Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kaathal - The Core: Mammootty starrer earns huge collections at Thiruvananthapuram Aries Plex theatre

    Megastar Mammootty starrer Kaathal - The Core was released on November 23. The movie has earned huge collections at Thiruvananthapuram Aries Plex theatre

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

    Megastar Mammootty starrer Kaathal - The Core was released on November 23. The film is directed by Jeo Baby. The movie is getting positive responses from fans . Ariesplex, a leading theater in Thiruvananthapuram, has released the opening weekend figures of Mammootty movie.

    A total of twenty-three shows were held at Ariesplex until yesterday, generating earnings of Rs 16.25 lakhs. Aries Plus released this collection information through its official page.

    The movie has experienced an impressive and promising opening weekend at the box office overall, surpassing the Rs 5 crore mark in its first weekend collections, according to film industry tracker AB George.

    The film features South Indian actor Jyothika as George's wife. Mammootty plays a family man named George, who is preparing to participate in the local body elections. 

    "Kaathal: The Core," a drama film, is the sixth directorial venture by Jeo Baby, renowned for his 2021 film "The Great Indian Kitchen." The cast features prominent actors Mammootty and Jyothika, along with Joji John, Jisshu Sengupta, Muthumani, and others. Notably, Jyothika makes a comeback to Malayalam cinema after a hiatus of 14 years. 

    Meanwhile, the first look poster of 'Turbo' starring Mammootty is out now. The poster showed Mammootty getting out of a Maasai jeep wearing a black shirt and a white shirt. Dulquer Salmaan has shared the post by stating "The Man, The Hero, The Master, what an awesome look. Can't wait to see the movie on the big screen. All the best to the entire team of Turbo,".The movie is produced by Mammootty Kampany.
     

