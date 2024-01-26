Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Journalist Danish Manzoor bags media award, pledges support for orphan J&K girls

    The total sum of Rs 102,000 will be invested in fixed deposit accounts for the girls, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in securing a better future for those with fewer resources.

    Renowned journalist Danish Manzoor Bhat, recently honoured as the Outstanding Media Person of the Year in India by the Jammu and Kashmir government, has made a commitment to support the welfare of orphan girls in the Union Territory. As the Editorial Director and senior vice president of Newsweek in Asia, Danish will donate his entire award amount and an additional personal contribution to establish a financial foundation for two orphan girls -- one from Kashmir and one from Jammu. 

    The total sum of Rs 102,000 will be invested in fixed deposit accounts, providing substantial financial support when the girls reach 18. 

    Danish emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in securing a better future for those starting with less, expressing hope that this initiative will inspire positive contributions to society. 

    Speaking about the initiative, Danish said: "In a world where every step forward counts, I believe it's our collective duty to ensure that those who start with less, can look forward to more. By securing a financial foundation for these young girls, we are not just providing them with monetary security; we are investing in their dreams, their education, and their future independence." 

    "This initiative represents a beacon of hope and a promise of a better tomorrow. As a media professional, my role has always been to highlight stories that matter. Today, I am privileged to be a part of a story that will hopefully inspire and encourage others to contribute positively to society. Let's work together to create a world where every child has the opportunity to thrive,” he added.

