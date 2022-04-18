Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jahangirpuri violence: Govt allowed riots to happen, Owaisi slams Delhi Police

    Contending that clashes have become common in Delhi after Shah took over as the Home Minister, he questioned the latter on why the Arms Act was not invoked against people who were allegedly carrying pistols in the Hanuman Jayanti procession.

    Jahangirpuri violence: Govt allowed riots to happen, Owaisi slams Delhi Police-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 18, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

    All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday raised questions over allegedly taking weapons during a religious procession in Jahangirpuri. Owaisi lashed out at both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, contending that clashes have become common in Delhi after Shah took over as the Home Minister, he questioned the latter on why Arms Act was not invoked against people who were allegedly carrying pistols in the Hanuman Jayanti procession.

    He said in the press conference today that the religious procession that was taken out in the Jahangirpuri C-block area was done without police permission. The Commissioner of Delhi Police himself has said that the procession in Jahangirpuri was taken out without permission, he said.

    “The Delhi Police Commissioner said the procession in C-Block Jahangirpuri was taken out without permission. The yatra was taken out without permission and weapons like pistols and swords were displayed during the procession. Were the cops standing like mute spectators? How did you allow the procession to be taken out without permission?” Owaisi told news agency ANI.

    “Why were weapons used during the procession? Provocative slogans were raised during the yatra. Why were attempts made to hoist saffron flags?” the AIMIM chief added.

    Owaisi further alleged that the government wanted the violence to happen. “The government gave permission and allowed violence to take place. Riots do not happen suddenly, it happens only when the government wants riots to happen,” he alleged.

    He further said that this was the third such procession that was being taken out without permission during which the devotees also tried to hoist saffron flags atop the mosque.

    Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has, however, Monday, rubbished social media claims that the violence erupted during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri after saffron flags were hoisted atop a mosque in the area, PTI reported.

    At least 23 people including two juveniles have been arrested in the Jahangirpuri violence case. Two accused are in police custody while 12 accused have been sent to judicial custody. The Delhi Police Crime Branch has taken over the probe and 14 teams have been formed to investigate the violence from all angles, the police chief said.

    Earlier, an altercation had broken out between two communities in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital on Saturday evening during a religious procession, in which nine people, including eight police personnel and one civilian, were injured.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2022, 6:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amway India in trouble: ED attaches assets worth Rs 757 crore in money laundering case-dnm

    Amway India in trouble: ED attaches assets worth Rs 757 crore in money laundering case

    36 Karnataka Congress leaders booked for protests outside CM Bommai's residence-dnm

    36 Karnataka Congress leaders booked for protests outside CM Bommai’s residence

    Pradhan mantri Mudra Loan Yojana You can get Rs 10 lakh loan in 10 days gcw

    Pradhan mantri Mudra Loan Yojana: You can get Rs 10 lakh loan in 10 days

    Prior permission must to use loudspeakers at religious places in Maharashtra - adt

    Prior permission must to use loudspeakers at religious places in Maharashtra

    Khargone violence: Ibraish Khan, man missing since Ram Navami clashes found dead-dnm

    Khargone violence: Ibraish Khan, man missing since Ram Navami clashes found dead

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: KKR Kolkata Knight Riders Sunil Narine picks Indian legend Virender Sehwag who can play his spin-ayh

    IPL 2022: Sunil Narine picks an Indian legend who can play his spin

    Baby Elephant falls in trouble, here's how the heard saves it; watch - gps

    Baby Elephant falls in trouble, here’s how the heard saves it; watch

    Amway India in trouble: ED attaches assets worth Rs 757 crore in money laundering case-dnm

    Amway India in trouble: ED attaches assets worth Rs 757 crore in money laundering case

    Beast actress Pooja Hegde looks her sensual best in these latest saree pics drb

    Beast actress Pooja Hegde looks her sensual best in these latest saree pics

    NEET UG 2022: Check documents required to fill application form - adt

    NEET UG 2022: Check documents required to fill application form

    Recent Videos

    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon