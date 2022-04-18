Jahangirpuri violence: Govt allowed riots to happen, Owaisi slams Delhi Police

Contending that clashes have become common in Delhi after Shah took over as the Home Minister, he questioned the latter on why the Arms Act was not invoked against people who were allegedly carrying pistols in the Hanuman Jayanti procession.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday raised questions over allegedly taking weapons during a religious procession in Jahangirpuri. Owaisi lashed out at both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, contending that clashes have become common in Delhi after Shah took over as the Home Minister, he questioned the latter on why Arms Act was not invoked against people who were allegedly carrying pistols in the Hanuman Jayanti procession.

He said in the press conference today that the religious procession that was taken out in the Jahangirpuri C-block area was done without police permission. The Commissioner of Delhi Police himself has said that the procession in Jahangirpuri was taken out without permission, he said.

“The Delhi Police Commissioner said the procession in C-Block Jahangirpuri was taken out without permission. The yatra was taken out without permission and weapons like pistols and swords were displayed during the procession. Were the cops standing like mute spectators? How did you allow the procession to be taken out without permission?” Owaisi told news agency ANI.

“Why were weapons used during the procession? Provocative slogans were raised during the yatra. Why were attempts made to hoist saffron flags?” the AIMIM chief added.

Owaisi further alleged that the government wanted the violence to happen. “The government gave permission and allowed violence to take place. Riots do not happen suddenly, it happens only when the government wants riots to happen,” he alleged.

He further said that this was the third such procession that was being taken out without permission during which the devotees also tried to hoist saffron flags atop the mosque.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has, however, Monday, rubbished social media claims that the violence erupted during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri after saffron flags were hoisted atop a mosque in the area, PTI reported.

At least 23 people including two juveniles have been arrested in the Jahangirpuri violence case. Two accused are in police custody while 12 accused have been sent to judicial custody. The Delhi Police Crime Branch has taken over the probe and 14 teams have been formed to investigate the violence from all angles, the police chief said.

Earlier, an altercation had broken out between two communities in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital on Saturday evening during a religious procession, in which nine people, including eight police personnel and one civilian, were injured.