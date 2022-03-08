International flights to India to resume from March 27

International operations shall be subject to strict adherence to Ministry of Health guidelines for international travel, Civil Aviation Ministry said.

The government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India from March 27, 2022.

The international flights had been barred for two years because of the Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent onset of newer variants. International passenger flights had been banned since March 23, 2020. But, under air-bubble agreements, special passenger flights had been operating between around 40 countries and India since July 2020.

On Monday, the DGCA said in a statement that, the decision to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India was taken after having recognized the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders.

India has also been operating special flights under 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in war-torn Ukraine following the Russian invasion. These special flights have been operating to central European countries like Romania, Poland and Hungary and evacuating Indians who have been somehow managing to make their way to the Ukraine border with these countries.

