    International flights to India to resume from March 27

    International operations shall be subject to strict adherence to Ministry of Health guidelines for international travel, Civil Aviation Ministry said.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 8, 2022, 5:35 PM IST

    The government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India from March 27, 2022.

    The international flights had been barred for two years because of the Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent onset of newer variants. International passenger flights had been banned since March 23, 2020. But, under air-bubble agreements, special passenger flights had been operating between around 40 countries and India since July 2020.

    Developing story

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2022, 5:49 PM IST
