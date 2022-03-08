India to allow international flights to resume from March 27

International operations shall be subject to strict adherence to Ministry of Health guidelines for international travel, Civil Aviation Ministry said.

The government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India from March 27, 2022.

The international flights had been barred for two years because of the Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent onset of newer variants.

Developing story