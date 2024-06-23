IndiGo flyers can now book tickets on WhatsApp! Know how to use it, other details

Domestic airline service IndiGo has launched its AI conversational booking assistant, 6Eskai, on WhatsApp. With this addition to IndiGo’s digital ecosystem, the airline company aims to provide seamless travel solutions to its customers.

Booking flights just got a lot more fun. With the introduction of 6Eskai, an AI booking assistant on WhatsApp, IndiGo, the most popular airline in India, is causing a stir. You read correctly—you can now organise your trip schedule while having a conversation with pals. How awesome is that? Not just any assistant, IndiGo's 6Eskai is developed on an AI platform by Google partner Riafy.

It functions similarly to a digital travel agency and can be used on WhatsApp to assist with booking tickets, checking in, creating boarding cards, checking flight statuses, and even providing random travel-related questions. It resembles having a dedicated travel consultant in your pocket. And it speaks your language too – English, Hindi, and Tamil. To get started, just drop a WhatsApp message to +91 7065145858.

Frequent travellers will find travelling simpler using 6Eskai, which is powered by Google Cloud's Large Language Models. It is capable of comprehending your emotions, adding humour, and enhancing the quality of your interactions with a little advanced quick engineering. This helper completes the task not just efficiently but also elegantly.

The purpose of this service's WhatsApp extension is to enhance the convenient travel booking choices that customers may access through IndiGo's online channels. IndiGo's 6Eskai has 1.7 trillion parameters, which allows it to answer a wide range of often asked questions. It can do a lot of things, such buying tickets, using coupons, booking extras, checking in online, helping with seat selection, planning trips, answering commonly asked questions, and arranging for customer contacts with agents.

6Eskai, IndiGo's new WhatsApp helper, promises to improve and amuse your trip purchasing experience. So keep in mind that IndiGo is only a WhatsApp message away the next time you need to book a trip, check the status of your current flight, or just want to talk. Happy travels!



Latest Videos