Indian Student Association at Columbia rejects equating global conflicts with Jammu and Kashmir situation

ISAC voiced deep concern over what it described as a "glaring and misleading trend" that has recently emerged. The association noted instances where certain organizations, groups, and individuals at Columbia have sought to draw parallels between worldwide conflicts and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Student Association at Columbia (ISAC) on Thursday (April 4) issued a statement condemning recent attempts within certain circles of the academic community to draw comparisons between ongoing global conflicts and the situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, ISAC reaffirmed its commitment to principles of peace, justice, and the universal value of human life, echoing the cultural ethos of Vasudhev Kutumbkum - the belief that the world is one family. The organization expressed solidarity with all individuals and communities confronting conflict and injustice globally.

Swiggy customer service search turns into online scam nightmare, elderly man loses Rs 3 lakh

However, ISAC voiced deep concern over what it described as a "glaring and misleading trend" that has recently emerged. The association noted instances where certain organizations, groups, and individuals at Columbia have sought to draw parallels between worldwide conflicts and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

ISAC also rejected such comparisons, asserting that they are both inaccurate and contextually flawed. Stressing that Jammu and Kashmir has always been an integral part of the Union of India, ISAC highlighted the inadvisability and undesirability of equating its situation with conflicts elsewhere.

The organization urged all groups and entities to refrain from making such misleading and inappropriate comparisons, stressing the importance of understanding and addressing each conflict on its own merits.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: 22 leaders from Chirag Paswan's LJP resign, say will back INDIA bloc

While respecting the First Amendment rights of individuals to express their views, ISAC stressed the need to present the Indian perspective in discussions surrounding the issue.