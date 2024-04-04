Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian Student Association at Columbia rejects equating global conflicts with Jammu and Kashmir situation

    ISAC voiced deep concern over what it described as a "glaring and misleading trend" that has recently emerged. The association noted instances where certain organizations, groups, and individuals at Columbia have sought to draw parallels between worldwide conflicts and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

    The Indian Student Association at Columbia (ISAC) on Thursday (April 4) issued a statement condemning recent attempts within certain circles of the academic community to draw comparisons between ongoing global conflicts and the situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

    In a statement, ISAC reaffirmed its commitment to principles of peace, justice, and the universal value of human life, echoing the cultural ethos of Vasudhev Kutumbkum - the belief that the world is one family. The organization expressed solidarity with all individuals and communities confronting conflict and injustice globally.

    ISAC also rejected such comparisons, asserting that they are both inaccurate and contextually flawed. Stressing that Jammu and Kashmir has always been an integral part of the Union of India, ISAC highlighted the inadvisability and undesirability of equating its situation with conflicts elsewhere.

    The organization urged all groups and entities to refrain from making such misleading and inappropriate comparisons, stressing the importance of understanding and addressing each conflict on its own merits.

    While respecting the First Amendment rights of individuals to express their views, ISAC stressed the need to present the Indian perspective in discussions surrounding the issue.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 10:32 AM IST
