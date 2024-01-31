Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian shepherds confront Chinese PLA soldiers, chase them away (WATCH)

    The incident occurred near Patrolling Points 35 and 36 at Kakjung, with locals throwing rocks at the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers. The area is within India's perception of the LAC.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

    Chushul councillor Konchok Stanzin has shared a video that shows Chinese soldiers halting Indian graziers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The footage shows the herders confronting the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers who claimed the area to be Chinese territory and instructed them to retreat. The incident unfolded on January 2 near Patrolling Points (PPs) 35 and 36 at Kakjung in Ladakh.

    The video, shot by locals and shared on social media, captures the herders engaged in a confrontation with the PLA soldiers, with the locals, speaking in Tibetan, throwing rocks at the Chinese troops. The incident occurred in an area within India's perception of the LAC.

    Ishey Spalzang, Councillor of Nyoma, stated that the area is considered within India’s perception of the LAC. After the confrontation, local authorities and Indian security forces visited the site on January 12. Spalzang highlighted the strategic importance of the valley for winter cattle grazing and mentioned that a similar attempt by the Chinese had occurred in 2019.

    Konchok Stanzin, in a social media post, praised the bravery of the locals in asserting their claim to the grazing land and standing up against the PLA's attempt to hinder their activities. He emphasized that the incident location is within 1 km of the Indian claim on the border with China.

    A defence source clarified that the video captures an incident from the first week of January, involving nomad graziers from the Indian side conversing with PLA soldiers. Such occurrences are common due to differing perceptions of the LAC, and they are addressed through established mechanisms.

    The ongoing Corps Commander-level talks between India and China are addressing various issues, including the restoration of patrolling rights and defining new parameters for patrolling in areas like Demchok and Depsang to prevent friction. The talks aim to achieve disengagement and de-escalation along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. The absence of patrolling by Indian troops in certain areas since April-May 2020 has been a challenge in resolving the border issue.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2024, 11:14 AM IST
