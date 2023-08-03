Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    13 features that make Vande Bharat Express trains special

    Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw lists the state-of-the-art features that make Vande Bharat Express trains a modern and safe choice for passengers seeking efficient and comfortable travel experiences.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 9:31 AM IST

    The introduction of India's indigenously designed and manufactured semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains has offered passengers a modern and comfortable rail travel experience. These trains boast high speed, enhanced safety standards, and world-class service, making them a hallmark of excellence in the country's railway system.

    The expansion of train services, including the Vande Bharat trains, is an ongoing process on the Indian Railways, contingent upon operational feasibility, traffic justification, and other relevant factors. As of July 28, 2023, a total of 50 Vande Bharat train services are operational, seamlessly connecting states with a Broad Gauge (BG) electrified network.

    Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, revealed that the total cost of manufacturing the Vande Bharat Express trains amounted to Rs 1343.72 crore, signifying the nation's commitment to advancing railway infrastructure and technology.

    The Vande Bharat trains signify a leap forward in India's railway capabilities, embodying the nation's pursuit of modernization and excellence in the transportation sector. As more states are integrated into the BG electrified network, the reach and impact of these semi-high-speed trains are expected to grow, revolutionizing rail travel across the country. 

    Furthermore, the Vande Bharat trains prioritize passenger safety, boasting enhanced safety features, ensuring a secure and reliable journey for all travellers. Onboard amenities are also at par with global standards, enhancing the overall passenger experience.

    These include:

    * Equipped with the latest safety technology called KAVACH, these trains offer faster acceleration and semi-high-speed operation of up to 160 KMPH. 

    * Passengers enjoy enhanced convenience with a fully sealed gangway, automatic plug doors, and comfortable reclining ergonomic seats, including revolving seats in the executive class. 

    * The ride comfort is greatly improved, complemented by mobile charging sockets at every seat.

    * Passengers are well-catered with a mini pantry featuring a hot case, bottle cooler, deep freezer, and hot water boiler. 

    * The coaches are designed for optimal lighting with both direct and diffused lighting for a pleasant ambience. 

    * Special attention is given to Divyangjan passengers, with a dedicated lavatory in the DTC.

    * Safety measures are top-notch, including emergency openable windows and fire extinguishers in each coach. 

    * To ensure security, CCTVs are installed in all coaches, along with emergency alarm push buttons and talk-back units.

    * For enhanced fire safety, an aerosol-based fire detection and suppression system is integrated into electrical cabinets and lavatories.

    * The trains are well-equipped for communication and monitoring, with a driver-guard communication system featuring voice recording and a crash-hardened memory. 

    * Additionally, the Coach Condition Monitoring System (CCMS) provides real-time information with remote monitoring capabilities.

    * In case of emergencies, disaster lights are installed in each coach, offering added safety and visibility. 

    * Platform side cameras, including rear view cameras outside the coach, enhance surveillance and security. 

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 9:52 AM IST
