    'Don't politicise humanitarian corridor': India tells Ukraine, Russia

    India has expressed concern at the United Nations Security Council over the humanitarian corridor for Indian students stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine's city of Sumy.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 8, 2022, 9:24 AM IST

    India has expressed concern at the United Nations Security Council over the humanitarian corridor for Indian students stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine's city of Sumy. It also called upon Russia and Ukraine to immediately end all hostilities.

    India's permanent representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti, "India has been consistent in calling for an immediate end to all hostilities. It is important that humanitarian action is always guided by the principles of humanitarian assistance, i.e. humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence. These should not be politicised."

    Stating that India had managed to facilitate the safe return of over 20,000 Indians from Ukraine, Tirumurti said that New Delhi had reiterated (to Ukraine and Russia) its urgent demand for the secure and uninterrupted passage for all civilians, including Indian nationals remaining in Ukraine. 

    He further said that India has also assisted students from other nations who had approached seeking assistance.

    According to experts, Kyiv has been trying to complicate the evacuation process. This considering that the shortest humanitarian corridor from the city of Sumy will be to Russia. 

    Crossing the entire territory of the country to Western Ukraine will be counterproductive as the Russian Army has positioned itself on the outskirts of Kyiv, experts added.

    Humanitarian corridors

    The third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine was held at the Belarus border on Monday. According to Moscow, no positive outcome emerged from the meeting. Kyiv, on the other hand, said that there had been some progress over humanitarian corridors.

    Russia has said that it is ready to halt military action only if Ukraine meets its condition. A temporary ceasefire has been called by Russia to allow Ukraine to evacuate people after concerns grew about citizens in Kyiv, Sumy and Mariupol.

    Two earlier Humanitarian corridors had collapsed following massive shelling and bombardment by Russian forces.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2022, 9:24 AM IST
