India News Today LIVE Updates on February 21: Kash Patel takes over FBI, vows major reform

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma CONFIRM divorce after 4 years of marriage
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, choreographer-influencer Dhanashree Verma, have reportedly finalized their divorce. The couple, who had been facing speculation about their relationship for months, were scheduled to appear in court on December 20.
Trump's loyalist Kash Patel promises to make FBI "transparent, accountable" after confirmation as director
After Indian-origin Kash Patel was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Patel expressed his gratitude and vowed to rebuild the agency into one that is "transparent, accountable, and committed to justice."
