Feb 21, 2025, 8:50 AM IST

India News Today LIVE Updates on February 21: Kash Patel takes over FBI, vows major reform

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

8:50 AM IST

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma CONFIRM divorce after 4 years of marriage

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, choreographer-influencer Dhanashree Verma, have reportedly finalized their divorce. The couple, who had been facing speculation about their relationship for months, were scheduled to appear in court on December 20.

8:31 AM IST

Trump's loyalist Kash Patel promises to make FBI "transparent, accountable" after confirmation as director

After Indian-origin Kash Patel was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Patel expressed his gratitude and vowed to rebuild the agency into one that is "transparent, accountable, and committed to justice."

