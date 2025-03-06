comscore
Mar 6, 2025, 8:50 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on March 6: Khalistani terrorist nabbed from UP in joint operation

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.
 

8:50 AM IST

India News Today: 'Proud of Our Karyakartas...' PM Modi lauds BJP's performance in Telangana MLC polls, thanks voters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated BJP's winning candidates in the Telangana MLC elections, expressing pride in the party's karyakartas.

8:31 AM IST

India News Today: UP HORROR: 14-year-old Dalit girl kidnapped, gang-raped in Moradabad; one arrested

A 14-year-old Dalit girl was kidnapped, tortured, and gang-raped in UP's Moradabad. Four accused have been booked under various laws.

8:30 AM IST

India News Today: Khalistani terrorist with ISI links arrested in UP during joint operation; recovers explosives and arms

A Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist with alleged links to Pakistan’s ISI was arrested in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh STF and Punjab Police in Kaushambi. Identified as Lajar Masih from Punjab, he was found in possession of explosives, illegal arms, and forged documents.

