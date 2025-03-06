LIVE India News updates on March 6: Khalistani terrorist nabbed from UP in joint operation

India News Today: 'Proud of Our Karyakartas...' PM Modi lauds BJP's performance in Telangana MLC polls, thanks voters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated BJP's winning candidates in the Telangana MLC elections, expressing pride in the party's karyakartas.
India News Today: UP HORROR: 14-year-old Dalit girl kidnapped, gang-raped in Moradabad; one arrested
A 14-year-old Dalit girl was kidnapped, tortured, and gang-raped in UP's Moradabad. Four accused have been booked under various laws.
India News Today: Khalistani terrorist with ISI links arrested in UP during joint operation; recovers explosives and arms
A Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist with alleged links to Pakistan’s ISI was arrested in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh STF and Punjab Police in Kaushambi. Identified as Lajar Masih from Punjab, he was found in possession of explosives, illegal arms, and forged documents.
