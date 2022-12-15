Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India hits back at Pakistan over Kashmir issue at UN | Top quotes

    India strongly hit back at Pakistan in the UN Security Council after it raised the Kashmir issue by saying that a country that hosted slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and attacked a neighbouring Parliament does not have the credentials to “sermonize". Here are the top quotes from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's speech during an open debate at the UN Security Council.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 15, 2022, 10:48 AM IST

    India strongly retaliated against Pakistan after it brought up the Kashmir issue in the UN Security Council, claiming that a country that hosted slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and attacked a neighbouring Parliament does not have the credentials to "sermonize" in the power UN organ. The UN's reputation, according to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, hinges on how well it handles the major problems of the day, such as pandemics, climate change, wars, and terrorism.

    Jaishankar's strong remarks came after Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto raised the Kashmir issue while speaking in the Council debate on reformed multilateralism

    Here are his top quotes: 

    • “We are obviously focused today on the urgency of reforming multilateralism. We will naturally have our particular views, but there is a growing convergence at least that this cannot be delayed any further."
    • "During the COVID pandemic, many vulnerable nations of the Global South got their first vaccines from beyond their traditional sources."
    • “The credibility of the UN depends on its effective response to the key challenges of our times, be it pandemics, climate change, conflicts or terrorism. While we search for the best solutions, what our discourse must never accept is the normalisation of such threats."
    • "On the challenge of terrorism, even as the world is coming together with a more collective response, multilateral platforms are being misused to justify and protect perpetrators."
    • "When it comes to climate action and climate justice, the state of affairs is no better. Instead of addressing the relevant issues in the appropriate forum, we have seen attempts at distraction and diversion."

    He arrived at United Nations to preside over two signature events on counter-terrorism and reformed multilateralism being held under India's current Presidency of the UN Security Council, before the curtains come down this month on the country's two-year tenure as an elected member of the powerful 15-nation.

    Indian has time and again effectively responded to Pakistan using the UN stage meant for multilateral agenda to discuss its bilateral issues.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2022, 10:48 AM IST
