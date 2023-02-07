Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Over 130 hostel students in Mangaluru fall ill due to suspected food poisoning

    The students' friends and family members gathered outside of the hospitals where their loved ones were being treated. N. Shashi Kumar, the city police commissioner, said that the authorities are investigating the incident to determine what contributed to it.

    Karnataka Over 130 hostel students in Mangaluru fall ill due to suspected food poisoning AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 8:32 AM IST

    As many as 137 nursing and paramedical students on Monday evening fell ill due to suspected food poisoning in Mangaluru's Shaktinagar. The students were taken late at night to separate private hospitals throughout the city. Starting at 2 am on Monday, the kids had been experiencing stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

    The students' friends and family members gathered outside of the hospitals where their loved ones were being treated. N. Shashi Kumar, the city police commissioner, said that the authorities are investigating the incident to determine what contributed to it.

    Also read: Earthquake in Turkey, Syria: Death toll rises to 912; World powers rush to provide support

    Speaking to reporters, Shashi Kumar said, "At about 9 pm, around 400-500 people gathered in front of the city hospital. Most of them are students and the rest are their family members. Since morning 2 am more than 100 girl students have complained of food poisoning and hospitalised. 137 students were admitted to different hospitals in the city. We are trying to find out the reason."

    District Health Inspector Dr Ashok assured all of the students that they are no longer in danger while he was giving the details of the incident.

    Also read: Dutch expert 'predicted' Turkey earthquake 3 days ago!

    "The general nursing and BSc nursing students have been admitted to various hospitals due to food poisoning. The students panicked. About 130 students have been treated," said Dr Ashok, the district health inspector.

    "There is no need to worry or panic. We will visit the hostel and will interact with the warden and find out the source. All are out of danger. No casualties have been reported so far," he added.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2023, 8:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Isha Foundation claims conspiracy; says 'no funds or land taken from Karnataka govt'

    Isha Foundation claims conspiracy; says 'no funds or land taken from Karnataka govt'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Anil K Antony, former Congress party's National Social Media Coordinator

    Asianet News 'Dialogues': 'National interest above politics... always'

    Over 63 passengers put on 'No Fly List' over unruly behaviour in 2022: Civil Aviation Ministry - adt

    Over 63 passengers put on 'No Fly List' over unruly behaviour in 2022: Civil Aviation Ministry

    Turkey earthquake India to send rescue medical teams with relief material gcw

    Turkey earthquake: India to send rescue, medical teams with relief material

    Mumbai police issues prohibitory orders; bans drone, other flying objects ahead of PM Modi's visit on February 10 - adt

    Mumbai police issues prohibitory orders; bans drone, other flying objects ahead of PM Modi's visit on Feb 10

    Recent Stories

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding Update: After Mehendi, chooda ceremony, phone policy revealed vma

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding Update: After Mehendi, chooda ceremony, phone policy revealed

    football isl 2022 23 time running out for chennaiyin fc playoff challenge ahead of clash against kerala blasters fc snt

    ISL 2022-23: Time running out for Chennaiyin FC’s playoff challenge ahead of clash against Kerala Blasters FC

    Cut down on salt intake to avoid THESE side-effects in your body RBA

    Cut down on salt intake to avoid THESE side-effects in your body

    Valentines Day 2023: Type of roses and their meaning vma

    Valentines Day 2023: Type of roses and their meaning

    Daily Horoscope for February 7 2023 Aries Virgo Capricorn Leo Libra Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 7, 2023: Good day for Aries, Cancer; be careful Libra

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon