Karnataka: Over 130 hostel students in Mangaluru fall ill due to suspected food poisoning

The students' friends and family members gathered outside of the hospitals where their loved ones were being treated. N. Shashi Kumar, the city police commissioner, said that the authorities are investigating the incident to determine what contributed to it.

As many as 137 nursing and paramedical students on Monday evening fell ill due to suspected food poisoning in Mangaluru's Shaktinagar. The students were taken late at night to separate private hospitals throughout the city. Starting at 2 am on Monday, the kids had been experiencing stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

The students' friends and family members gathered outside of the hospitals where their loved ones were being treated. N. Shashi Kumar, the city police commissioner, said that the authorities are investigating the incident to determine what contributed to it.

Also read: Earthquake in Turkey, Syria: Death toll rises to 912; World powers rush to provide support

Speaking to reporters, Shashi Kumar said, "At about 9 pm, around 400-500 people gathered in front of the city hospital. Most of them are students and the rest are their family members. Since morning 2 am more than 100 girl students have complained of food poisoning and hospitalised. 137 students were admitted to different hospitals in the city. We are trying to find out the reason."

District Health Inspector Dr Ashok assured all of the students that they are no longer in danger while he was giving the details of the incident.

Also read: Dutch expert 'predicted' Turkey earthquake 3 days ago!

"The general nursing and BSc nursing students have been admitted to various hospitals due to food poisoning. The students panicked. About 130 students have been treated," said Dr Ashok, the district health inspector.

"There is no need to worry or panic. We will visit the hostel and will interact with the warden and find out the source. All are out of danger. No casualties have been reported so far," he added.