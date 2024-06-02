Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    INDI Alliance will come to power by winning 295 seats: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge

    Following the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the opposition INDI Union held a crucial meeting. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that the INDI Alliance will secure over 295 seats. Despite their current disadvantage, the alliance resolved to stay united and optimistic, with election expert Yogendra Yadav predicting the NDA won't surpass 270 seats.

    INDI Alliance will come to power by winning 295 seats: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 2, 2024, 8:55 AM IST

    Following the conclusion of the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the opposition alliance, INDI Union, held a crucial meeting on Saturday evening. Despite varying predictions from post-election polls, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that the INDI Alliance will secure more than 295 seats, thus achieving a majority. He emphasized that this projection is based on a survey of the people.

    The INDI group remains optimistic that the BJP-led NDA will not reach the 270-seat threshold. In light of this, the alliance has committed to strategizing collectively moving forward.

    The meeting, hosted at Kharge's residence, was attended by prominent leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav, Farooq Abdullah, and Sitaram Yechury. Notably absent was TMC leader Mamata Banerjee. During the meeting, election expert Yogendra Yadav shared his analysis, predicting that the NDA will not surpass 270 seats, and discussed plans with the group. Sources revealed that despite their current numerical disadvantage, the alliance resolved to maintain unity.

    Before the meeting, Kharge tweeted, "The fight is not over yet, and leaders and workers of all parties remain vigilant. We contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together, and we are confident of a positive outcome."

    The INDI alliance's determination to stay united and their optimistic outlook on the election results reflect their commitment to bringing change and working together towards their goals.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2024, 8:55 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bihar BJP's Pataliputra candidate Ram Kripal Yadav escapes unharmed in firing incident, one supporter shot snt

    Bihar: BJP's Pataliputra candidate Ram Kripal Yadav escapes unharmed in firing incident, one supporter shot

    Will shave my head if Modi becomes PM for 3rd time AAP's Somnath Bharti after exit polls predict NDA win snt

    'Will shave my head if Modi becomes PM for 3rd time': AAP's Somnath Bharti after exit polls predict NDA win

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls Maharashtra voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024:NDA expected to edge out INDIA bloc in Maharashtra; check details

    PM Modi's hat-trick predicted fueled by South, Bengal & Odisha; check state-wise exit poll predictions jan ki baat snt

    PM Modi's hat-trick predicted fueled by South, Bengal & Odisha; check state-wise exit poll predictions

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls Bihar voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bihar exit polls show NDA ahead with BJP predicted to win 17 seats

    Recent Stories

    What lifestyle changes one must adopt while going through chemotherapy or radiation therapy? RBA

    What lifestyle changes one must adopt while going through chemotherapy or radiation therapy?

    Guru to Bombay-7 best movies to watch of Mani Ratnam RBA

    Guru to Bombay-7 best movies to watch of Mani Ratnam

    Sonakshi Sinha turns 37: Athletic skills to author, 7 unknown facts RKK

    Sonakshi Sinha turns 37: Athletic skills to author, 7 unknown facts

    Real Madrid clinch 15th Champions League title after 2-0 win over Dortmund, Kroos gets emotional farewell osf

    Real Madrid lift 15th Champions League title with win over Dortmund, Kroos gets emotional farewell (WATCH)

    Football Who is Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe's girlfriend? All about Belgian model Stephanie Rose Bertram (PICS) osf

    Who is Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe's girlfriend? All about Belgian model Stephanie Rose Bertram (PICS)

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon