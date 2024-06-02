INDI Alliance will come to power by winning 295 seats: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge

Following the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the opposition INDI Union held a crucial meeting. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that the INDI Alliance will secure over 295 seats. Despite their current disadvantage, the alliance resolved to stay united and optimistic, with election expert Yogendra Yadav predicting the NDA won't surpass 270 seats.

Following the conclusion of the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the opposition alliance, INDI Union, held a crucial meeting on Saturday evening. Despite varying predictions from post-election polls, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that the INDI Alliance will secure more than 295 seats, thus achieving a majority. He emphasized that this projection is based on a survey of the people.

The INDI group remains optimistic that the BJP-led NDA will not reach the 270-seat threshold. In light of this, the alliance has committed to strategizing collectively moving forward.

The meeting, hosted at Kharge's residence, was attended by prominent leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav, Farooq Abdullah, and Sitaram Yechury. Notably absent was TMC leader Mamata Banerjee. During the meeting, election expert Yogendra Yadav shared his analysis, predicting that the NDA will not surpass 270 seats, and discussed plans with the group. Sources revealed that despite their current numerical disadvantage, the alliance resolved to maintain unity.

Before the meeting, Kharge tweeted, "The fight is not over yet, and leaders and workers of all parties remain vigilant. We contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together, and we are confident of a positive outcome."

The INDI alliance's determination to stay united and their optimistic outlook on the election results reflect their commitment to bringing change and working together towards their goals.

