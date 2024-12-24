Heavy snowfall traps over 1000 cars in Manali, transforms Himachal into winter wonderland

Shimla and Manali in Himachal Pradesh have been turned into charming winter wonderlands by a recent snowfall, drawing tourists ready to experience the snowy enchantment. But the most snowfall of the season has caused severe traffic jams in Manali, trapping more than 1,000 cars between Solang and the Atal Tunnel. Around 700 visitors were moved to safety as police launched a rescue operation after officials reported that about 1,000 automobiles were stuck in a severe traffic congestion. But more than 100 vehicles are still stuck.

While other parts of the state saw sporadic rain and snowfall, Shimla saw the second light snowfall of the season on Monday. Snowfall was 8 cm in Shimla and 7 cm in Kalpa. The Met Office reported that there were also short rainstorms in a few places in the lower slopes of Himachal Pradesh. Police officers were seen on camera assisting automobiles and passengers in navigating through the snow as it continued to pour. Rescue operations were organised by local authorities. The surge of tourists arriving to celebrate Christmas and New Year in the snow-covered mountains seems to have contributed to the situation.

Earlier, Shimla was covered in a blanket of pristine snow, bringing renewed joy and hope to the city. In addition to delighting tourists, the snowfall, which started after a two-week break since the first snowfall on December 8, has also boosted the local tourism sector, which had been reeling from losses brought on by COVID-19. Tourists are staying longer because they are so enthralled by the snow-covered hills, which makes this season a time for everyone to rejoice and be happy.

Meanwhile, local businesses, particularly in tourism and hospitality, are optimistic about an extended tourist season and hope to capitalize on this enchanting winter period.

