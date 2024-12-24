Heavy snowfall traps over 1000 cars in Manali, transforms Himachal into winter wonderland

Heavy snowfall in Manali caused a massive traffic jam, trapping over 1,000 vehicles. While rescue efforts have helped many, some remain stranded. Shimla also experienced snowfall, boosting tourism after a lull.

Heavy snowfall traps over 1000 cars in Manali, transforms Himachal into winter wonderland gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 8:45 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 8:45 AM IST

Shimla and Manali in Himachal Pradesh have been turned into charming winter wonderlands by a recent snowfall, drawing tourists ready to experience the snowy enchantment. But the most snowfall of the season has caused severe traffic jams in Manali, trapping more than 1,000 cars between Solang and the Atal Tunnel. Around 700 visitors were moved to safety as police launched a rescue operation after officials reported that about 1,000 automobiles were stuck in a severe traffic congestion. But more than 100 vehicles are still stuck.

While other parts of the state saw sporadic rain and snowfall, Shimla saw the second light snowfall of the season on Monday. Snowfall was 8 cm in Shimla and 7 cm in Kalpa. The Met Office reported that there were also short rainstorms in a few places in the lower slopes of Himachal Pradesh. Police officers were seen on camera assisting automobiles and passengers in navigating through the snow as it continued to pour. Rescue operations were organised by local authorities. The surge of tourists arriving to celebrate Christmas and New Year in the snow-covered mountains seems to have contributed to the situation.

Earlier, Shimla was covered in a blanket of pristine snow, bringing renewed joy and hope to the city. In addition to delighting tourists, the snowfall, which started after a two-week break since the first snowfall on December 8, has also boosted the local tourism sector, which had been reeling from losses brought on by COVID-19. Tourists are staying longer because they are so enthralled by the snow-covered hills, which makes this season a time for everyone to rejoice and be happy.

Meanwhile, local businesses, particularly in tourism and hospitality, are optimistic about an extended tourist season and hope to capitalize on this enchanting winter period.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Manu Bhaker's Khel Ratna exclusion row: Will Sports Ministry invoke Articles 5.1 and 5.2 of award's scheme snt

Manu Bhaker's Khel Ratna exclusion row: Will Sports Ministry invoke Articles 5.1 and 5.2 of award's scheme?

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 447 December 24 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 447 December 24 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Agra HORROR! 2 men scream, beg to stop as truck drags them for 300 metres watch video gcw

Agra HORROR! 2 men scream, beg to stop as truck drags them for 300 metres (WATCH)

Kerala: 2 men found dead in caravan in Vadakara; Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected anr

Kerala: 2 men found dead in caravan in Vadakara; Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected

Israel confirms role in killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran; issues stern warning to Houthis anr

Israel confirms role in killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran; issues stern warning to Houthis

Recent Stories

Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025: TTD opens online ticket booking Why this special sarshan is so popular AJR

Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025: TTD opens online ticket booking – Why this special sarshan is so popular

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Rohit Sharma confirms 'knee is fine', keeps batting position under wraps (WATCH) snt

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Rohit Sharma confirms 'knee is fine', keeps batting position under wraps (WATCH)

Manu Bhaker's Khel Ratna exclusion row: Will Sports Ministry invoke Articles 5.1 and 5.2 of award's scheme snt

Manu Bhaker's Khel Ratna exclusion row: Will Sports Ministry invoke Articles 5.1 and 5.2 of award's scheme?

Adani Enterprises to TVS Motor: 7 stocks to watch out for gcw

Adani Enterprises to TVS Motor: 7 stocks to watch out for

Adani Enterprises to TVS Motor: 7 stocks to watch out for gcw

Adani Enterprises to TVS Motor: 7 stocks to watch out for

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon