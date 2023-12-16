Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'He ran the car over my legs..' Bureaucrat's son booked for assaulting 26-year-old 'girlfriend'

    Priya, who posted her ordeal on social media, claimed she faced resistance when trying to file a complaint at a police station, but a case was eventually registered after her post gained traction. Charges, including voluntarily causing hurt and rash driving, were filed against Ashwajit and two others.

    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

    In a shocking incident in Thane, a 26-year-old woman, Priya Singh, suffered severe injuries when her boyfriend, identified as Ashwajit Gaikwad, allegedly attempted to run her over with his car. Ashwajit, the son of Anil Gaikwad, the Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), is now facing charges, along with two other individuals, including the driver, after the victim's social media post garnered attention.

    According to Priya Singh, the harrowing ordeal unfolded during a family function in the early hours of December 11. Following an argument, Ashwajit reportedly physically assaulted her, attempted to strangle her, and then allegedly instructed his driver to run her over.

    Priya recounted the events on her Instagram, stating that the altercation began when she noticed Ashwajit behaving strangely. She requested a private conversation, during which Ashwajit's friend insulted her. The situation escalated as Ashwajit allegedly started physically assaulting her. In a shocking turn, he reportedly ordered his driver to run her over as she attempted to retrieve her belongings from his car after the assault.

    Priya sustained severe injuries, including a broken leg that required surgery and the insertion of a rod. Bruises covered her body, and she described the traumatic incident on social media, asserting that she had been in a relationship with Ashwajit for four-and-a-half years.

    Despite Priya's attempts to file a complaint at Kasarwadavli Police Station, she claimed the staff declined due to pressure from higher-ups. However, after her post gained traction on social media, a case was filed, and charges were pressed against Ashwajit Gaikwad and two others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including voluntarily causing hurt, rash driving, and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace.

    Meanwhile, a senior police official denied allegations of non-cooperation, stating that an investigation is underway, no arrests have been made thus far. Priya Singh, currently receiving medical care in a private hospital, expressed concerns about threats from Ashwajit's friends following the filing of the FIR. The case continues to unfold as authorities probe the allegations and ensure justice for the victim.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
