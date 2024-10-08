Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haryana Elections 2024 Results: Full list of winners for the state's 90 assembly constituencies

    The BJP is poised to form the government in Haryana for a third consecutive term, leading in the assembly elections. While the Congress made significant gains during the initial counting stages, the BJP has reportedly secured a majority. Regional parties like JJP and INLD are also in the fray, aiming to influence the post-election scenario.

    Haryana Elections 2024 Results: Full list of winners for the state's 90 assembly constituencies gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 3:23 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 6:14 PM IST

    For the third consecutive time, the BJP is headed to create a government in Haryana. In a straight contest between the two parties following the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has reportedly reached the halfway point and is far ahead of the Congress. As the fate of 1,031 candidates was sealed on October 5, the Election Commission trend indicated that Congress made significant gains over the BJP in the initial stages of counting.

    Here's the full list of winners:

    Candidate           Party        Constituency     Status

    1. Shakti Rani Sharma   BJP         Kalka            WON
    2. Shalley Chaudhary    INC         Naraingarh       WON
    3. Shyam Singh Rana     BJP         Radaur           WON
    4. Nayab Singh          BJP         Ladwa            WON
    5. Ram Karan            INC         Shahbad (SC)     WON
    6. Ashok Kumar Arora    INC         Thanesar         WON
    7. Mandeep Chatha       INC         Pehowa           WON
    8. Aditya Surjewala     INC         Kaithal          WON
    9. Satpal Jamba         BJP         Pundri              WON
    10. Harvinder Kalyan     BJP         Gharaunda        WON
    11. Krishan Lal Panwar   BJP         Israna (SC)      WON
    12. Manmohan Bhadana     BJP         Samalkha         WON
    13. Devender Kadyan      IND         Ganaur           WON 
    14. Krishna Gahlawat     BJP         Rai              WON
    15. Pawan Kharkhoda      BJP         Kharkhauda (SC)  WON
    16. Nikhil Madaan        BJP         Sonipat          WON
    17. Vinesh               INC         Julana           WON
    18. Ram Kumar Gautam     BJP         Safidon          WON
    19. Dr. Krishan Lal Middha BJP       Jind             WON
    20. Krishan Kumar        BJP         Narwana (SC)     WON
    21. Paramvir Singh       INC         Tohana           WON
    22. Jarnail Singh        INC         Ratia (SC)       WON
    23. Shishpal Keharwala   INC         Kalanwali (SC)   WON
    24. Gokul Setia          INC         Sirsa            WON
    25. Vinod Bhayana        BJP         Hansi            WON
    26. Ranbir Gangwa        BJP         Barwala          WON
    27. Savitri Jindal       IND         Hisar            WON
    28. Ghanshyam Saraf      BJP         Bhiwani          WON
    29. Bhupinder Singh Hooda INC        Garhi Sampla-Kiloi WON
    30. Rao Narbir Singh     BJP         Badshahpur       WON
    31. Aftab Ahmed          INC         Nuh              WON
    32. Mamman Khan          INC         Ferozepur Jhirka WON
    33. Mohammad Ilyas       INC         Punahana         WON
    34. Mohd Israil          INC         Hathin           WON
    35. Gaurav Gautam        BJP         Palwal           WON
    36. Vipul Goel           BJP         Faridabad        WON
    37. Rajesh Nagar         BJP         Tigaon           WON
    38. Anil Vij             BJP         Ambala Cantt.    LEAD
    39. Nirmal Singh Mohra   INC         Ambala City      LEAD
    40. Bharat Singh Beniwal INC         Ellenabad        LEAD
    41. Umed Singh           BJP         Badhra           LEAD
    42. Sunil Satpal Sangwan BJP         Dadri            LEAD
    43. Kuldeep Vats         INC         Badli            LEAD
    44. Devender Hans        INC         Guhla (SC)       LEAD
    45. Parmod Kumar Vij     BJP         Panipat City     LEAD
    46. Arjun Chautala       INLD        Rania            LEAD
    47. Mool Chand Sharma    BJP         Ballabgarh       LEAD
    48. Induraj Singh Narwal INC         Baroda           LEAD
    49. Attar Lal            BSP         Ateli            LEAD
    50. Kanwar Singh         BJP         Mahendragarh     LEAD
    51. Tejpal Tanwar        BJP         Sohna            LEAD
    52. Dhanesh Adlakha      BJP         Badkhal          LEAD
    53. Bimla Chaudhary      BJP         Pataudi (SC)     LEAD
    54. Raghubir Tewatia     INC         Prithla          LEAD
    55. Satish Kumar Phagna  BJP         Faridabad NIT    LEAD
    56. Vikas Saharan        INC         Kalayat          LEAD
    57. Arvind Kumar Sharma  BJP         Gohana           LEAD
    58. Brijendra Singh      INC         Uchana Kalan     LEAD
    59. Amit Sihag           INC         Dabwali          LEAD
    60. Geeta Bhukkal        INC         Jhajjar (SC)     LEAD
    61. Ram Kumar Kashyap    BJP         Indri            LEAD
    62. Jagmohan Anand       BJP         Karnal           LEAD
    63. Yoginder Singh Rana  BJP         Assandh          LEAD
    64. Bhagwan Dass         BJP         Nilokheri (SC)   LEAD
    65. Dr. Abhe Singh Yadav BJP         Nangal Chaudhry  LEAD
    66. Mukesh Sharma        BJP         Gurgaon          LEAD
    67. Rajesh Joon          IND         Bahadurgarh      LEAD
    68. Om Prakash Yadav     BJP         Narnaul          LEAD
    69. Dr. Raghuvir Singh Kadian INC    Beri             LEAD
    70. Dr. Krishan Kumar     BJP     Bawal (SC)     LEAD
    71. Anil Yadav            BJP     Kosli          LEAD
    72. Laxman Singh Yadav    BJP     Rewari         LEAD
    73. Balwant Singh         BJP     Sadhaura (SC)  LEAD
    74. Ghanshyam Dass        BJP     Yamunanagar    LEAD
    75. Chander Mohan         INC     Panchkula      LEAD
    76. Jai Parkash Dalal     BJP     Loharu         LEAD
    77. Shruti Choudhry       BJP     Tosham         LEAD
    78. Akram Khan            INC     Jagadhri       LEAD
    79. Balwan Singh Doulatpuria INC  Fatehabad      LEAD
    80. Jassi Petwar          INC     Narnaund       LEAD
    81. Kapoor Singh          BJP     Bawani Khera (SC) LEAD
    82. Balram Dangi          INC     Meham          LEAD
    83. Naresh Selwal         INC     Uklana (SC)    LEAD
    84. Randhir Panihar       BJP     Nalwa          LEAD
    85. Shakuntla Khatak      INC     Kalanaur (SC)  LEAD
    86. Manish Kumar Grover   BJP     Rohtak         LEAD
    87. Udai Bhan             INC     Hodal (SC)     LEAD
    88. Pooja                 INC     Mulana (SC)    LEAD
    89. Bhavya Bishnoi        BJP     Adampur        LEAD
    90. Mahipal Dhanda        BJP     Panipat Rural  LEAD

    Counting of votes for the Haryana elections began at 8 am today across 93 counting centres for the state's 90 assembly constituencies. The results will set the stage for upcoming elections in the states of Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Delhi.

    Regional parties like the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are also involved in the conflict. JJP, in partnership with the Azad Samaj Party, and INLD, in partnership with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), are attempting to change the dynamics of the post-election process and draw in rural votes. Leaders like Dushyant Chautala of the JJP and Abhay Singh Chautala of the INLD are anticipated to have a big impact on the final result and maybe maintain the state's power balance.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India awarded by WHO for eliminating Trachoma: All you need to know about infectious eye-disease Explained shk

    India awarded by WHO for eliminating Trachoma: All you need to know about infectious eye-disease | Explained

    Karnataka govt plans another 153 acre park in Yelahanka in Bengaluru resembling Cubbon Park vkp

    Bengaluru: Govt plans another 153-acre park in Yelahanka resembling Cubbon Park

    Ranchi Islam Nagar Residents Receive Flats After 13 Years Of Homelessness

    Ranchi Islam Nagar Residents Receive Flats After 13 Years Of Homelessness

    Hemant Soren Lays Foundation Stone for Apollo Multi Specialty Hospital in Ranchi

    Hemant Soren Lays Foundation Stone for Apollo Multi Specialty Hospital in Ranchi

    Jharkhand Election Promise Clash: BJP's Gogo Didi Scheme vs JMM's Maiya Yojana

    Jharkhand Election Promise Clash: BJP's Gogo Didi Scheme vs JMM's Maiya Yojana

    Recent Stories

    Champions Trophy 2025 final venue could shift from Lahore to Dubai if India qualifies: Report snt

    Champions Trophy 2025 final venue could shift from Lahore to Dubai if India qualifies: Report

    India awarded by WHO for eliminating Trachoma: All you need to know about infectious eye-disease Explained shk

    India awarded by WHO for eliminating Trachoma: All you need to know about infectious eye-disease | Explained

    Weight loss tips: Mistakes to avoid after 5 PM for effective results dmn

    Weight loss tips: Mistakes to avoid after 5 PM for effective results

    What to eat to prevent arthritis? 7 superfoods to try dmn

    What to eat to prevent arthritis? 7 superfoods to try

    Karnataka govt plans another 153 acre park in Yelahanka in Bengaluru resembling Cubbon Park vkp

    Bengaluru: Govt plans another 153-acre park in Yelahanka resembling Cubbon Park

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon