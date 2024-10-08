Haryana Elections 2024 Results: Full list of winners for the state's 90 assembly constituencies

The BJP is poised to form the government in Haryana for a third consecutive term, leading in the assembly elections. While the Congress made significant gains during the initial counting stages, the BJP has reportedly secured a majority. Regional parties like JJP and INLD are also in the fray, aiming to influence the post-election scenario.

For the third consecutive time, the BJP is headed to create a government in Haryana. In a straight contest between the two parties following the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has reportedly reached the halfway point and is far ahead of the Congress. As the fate of 1,031 candidates was sealed on October 5, the Election Commission trend indicated that Congress made significant gains over the BJP in the initial stages of counting.

Here's the full list of winners:

Candidate Party Constituency Status

Shakti Rani Sharma BJP Kalka WON Shalley Chaudhary INC Naraingarh WON Shyam Singh Rana BJP Radaur WON Nayab Singh BJP Ladwa WON Ram Karan INC Shahbad (SC) WON Ashok Kumar Arora INC Thanesar WON Mandeep Chatha INC Pehowa WON Aditya Surjewala INC Kaithal WON Satpal Jamba BJP Pundri WON Harvinder Kalyan BJP Gharaunda WON Krishan Lal Panwar BJP Israna (SC) WON Manmohan Bhadana BJP Samalkha WON Devender Kadyan IND Ganaur WON Krishna Gahlawat BJP Rai WON Pawan Kharkhoda BJP Kharkhauda (SC) WON Nikhil Madaan BJP Sonipat WON Vinesh INC Julana WON Ram Kumar Gautam BJP Safidon WON Dr. Krishan Lal Middha BJP Jind WON Krishan Kumar BJP Narwana (SC) WON Paramvir Singh INC Tohana WON Jarnail Singh INC Ratia (SC) WON Shishpal Keharwala INC Kalanwali (SC) WON Gokul Setia INC Sirsa WON Vinod Bhayana BJP Hansi WON Ranbir Gangwa BJP Barwala WON Savitri Jindal IND Hisar WON Ghanshyam Saraf BJP Bhiwani WON Bhupinder Singh Hooda INC Garhi Sampla-Kiloi WON Rao Narbir Singh BJP Badshahpur WON Aftab Ahmed INC Nuh WON Mamman Khan INC Ferozepur Jhirka WON Mohammad Ilyas INC Punahana WON Mohd Israil INC Hathin WON Gaurav Gautam BJP Palwal WON Vipul Goel BJP Faridabad WON Rajesh Nagar BJP Tigaon WON Anil Vij BJP Ambala Cantt. LEAD Nirmal Singh Mohra INC Ambala City LEAD Bharat Singh Beniwal INC Ellenabad LEAD Umed Singh BJP Badhra LEAD Sunil Satpal Sangwan BJP Dadri LEAD Kuldeep Vats INC Badli LEAD Devender Hans INC Guhla (SC) LEAD Parmod Kumar Vij BJP Panipat City LEAD Arjun Chautala INLD Rania LEAD Mool Chand Sharma BJP Ballabgarh LEAD Induraj Singh Narwal INC Baroda LEAD Attar Lal BSP Ateli LEAD Kanwar Singh BJP Mahendragarh LEAD Tejpal Tanwar BJP Sohna LEAD Dhanesh Adlakha BJP Badkhal LEAD Bimla Chaudhary BJP Pataudi (SC) LEAD Raghubir Tewatia INC Prithla LEAD Satish Kumar Phagna BJP Faridabad NIT LEAD Vikas Saharan INC Kalayat LEAD Arvind Kumar Sharma BJP Gohana LEAD Brijendra Singh INC Uchana Kalan LEAD Amit Sihag INC Dabwali LEAD Geeta Bhukkal INC Jhajjar (SC) LEAD Ram Kumar Kashyap BJP Indri LEAD Jagmohan Anand BJP Karnal LEAD Yoginder Singh Rana BJP Assandh LEAD Bhagwan Dass BJP Nilokheri (SC) LEAD Dr. Abhe Singh Yadav BJP Nangal Chaudhry LEAD Mukesh Sharma BJP Gurgaon LEAD Rajesh Joon IND Bahadurgarh LEAD Om Prakash Yadav BJP Narnaul LEAD Dr. Raghuvir Singh Kadian INC Beri LEAD Dr. Krishan Kumar BJP Bawal (SC) LEAD Anil Yadav BJP Kosli LEAD Laxman Singh Yadav BJP Rewari LEAD Balwant Singh BJP Sadhaura (SC) LEAD Ghanshyam Dass BJP Yamunanagar LEAD Chander Mohan INC Panchkula LEAD Jai Parkash Dalal BJP Loharu LEAD Shruti Choudhry BJP Tosham LEAD Akram Khan INC Jagadhri LEAD Balwan Singh Doulatpuria INC Fatehabad LEAD Jassi Petwar INC Narnaund LEAD Kapoor Singh BJP Bawani Khera (SC) LEAD Balram Dangi INC Meham LEAD Naresh Selwal INC Uklana (SC) LEAD Randhir Panihar BJP Nalwa LEAD Shakuntla Khatak INC Kalanaur (SC) LEAD Manish Kumar Grover BJP Rohtak LEAD Udai Bhan INC Hodal (SC) LEAD Pooja INC Mulana (SC) LEAD Bhavya Bishnoi BJP Adampur LEAD Mahipal Dhanda BJP Panipat Rural LEAD

Counting of votes for the Haryana elections began at 8 am today across 93 counting centres for the state's 90 assembly constituencies. The results will set the stage for upcoming elections in the states of Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Delhi.

Regional parties like the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are also involved in the conflict. JJP, in partnership with the Azad Samaj Party, and INLD, in partnership with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), are attempting to change the dynamics of the post-election process and draw in rural votes. Leaders like Dushyant Chautala of the JJP and Abhay Singh Chautala of the INLD are anticipated to have a big impact on the final result and maybe maintain the state's power balance.

