Happy Birthday Sunita Williams: Here are some facts about this space explorer

Born September 19, 1965 in Euclid, Ohio to Dr Deepak and Bonnie Pandya, Williams is known for her remarkable career in space exploration and has completed multiple spaceflights. Here are some highlights of her career.

Today marks the 58th birthday of Indian-origin American astronaut Sunita Williams, a prominent figure in the field of space exploration. Williams, who was chosen as an astronaut by NASA in 1998, has an impressive career with two space missions under her belt, earning her widespread recognition for her contributions to space exploration and her accomplishments as an astronaut. Her missions have significantly advanced our understanding of life and science in the unique microgravity environment of the International Space Station (ISS), and her unwavering dedication to space exploration and scientific research continues to inspire many.

From Gujarat to the stars: Revisit Sunita Williams' inspiring journey on her 58th birthday

Born on September 19, 1965, in Euclid, Ohio, to Dr. Deepak and Bonnie Pandya, Sunita Williams has left an indelible mark on space exploration. Here are some key highlights from her illustrious career:

NASA Selection: Sunita Williams was chosen as an astronaut candidate by NASA in 1998, eventually becoming an astronaut in 1999 as part of NASA's 17th astronaut class. Space Shuttle Missions: In 2006, Sunita Williams embarked on her first space mission aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery as part of the STS-116 mission to the ISS. During this mission, she conducted spacewalks and contributed to various experiments on the ISS. Record-Breaking Spaceflight: In 2012, Sunita Williams embarked on a remarkable long-duration mission to the ISS, participating in Expeditions 32 and 33. During this mission, she achieved several records, including the longest space flight by a female astronaut at that time. Spacewalks: Williams is renowned for her spacewalks (extravehicular activities or EVAs) during her missions. She spent a significant amount of time outside the ISS, performing essential maintenance tasks and conducting experiments. She previously held the record for the total cumulative spacewalk time by a female astronaut, a record now held by Peggy Whitson with 10 spacewalks. Total Spaceflights: Throughout her career, Sunita Williams completed a total of three spaceflights, accumulating more than 322 days in space. Her endurance ranks her sixth on the all-time U.S. list and second among female astronauts. Retirement: After an illustrious career as an astronaut, Sunita Williams retired from NASA in 2019. Current Mission: Presently, Sunita Williams is actively involved in training for NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test mission, which represents the first flight with astronauts aboard Boeing's CST-100 Starliner.