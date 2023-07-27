Gyanvapi mosque case: Allahabad HC stops scientific survey till August 3, reserves order

Gyanvapi mosque case: The plea in the Allahabad High Court was filed by the Muslim side after a Varanasi court last week allowed the ASI to conduct the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque (excluding the area sealed earlier) and asked the team to submit its report on August 4.

The Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) survey of the Gyanvapi mosque was put on hold by the Allahabad High Court till August 3 on Thursday. The High Court also deferred ruling on a claim that a court order directing a scientific assessment of the complex was unconstitutional. On August 3, it will now issue the order.

The court was hearing the matter regarding the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, a day after it asked ASI not to proceed with the survey and stayed the district court's judgement. However, the Muslim side was not satisfied with the court's order and approached the Allahabad High Court.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which is the caretaker of the historic mosque in Varanasi, had filed a petition before the HC saying the ASI survey will damage the religious structure.

The district court's ruling last week ordering the ASI to inspect the Gyanvapi mosque in order to gather "scientific facts" was challenged by the mosque committee in an appeal to the High Court on Tuesday (July 25). The decision was made in response to the Hindu plaintiffs' request for a scientific study of the mosque complex in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case.

An ASI team of around 50 people, including the five female plaintiffs, solicitors and archaeological specialists among others, swiftly began the survey on Monday morning (July 24) in accordance with the district court's directive. However, the Supreme Court intervened and put a stop to it after hearing a contempt motion brought by the mosque management committee to challenge the district court's ruling.

