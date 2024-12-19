Gujarat HORROR! Man rapes 10-year-old girl, inserts rod in her genitals

A 10-year-old girl was abducted and sexually assaulted in Bharuch, Gujarat. The accused, a neighbor, inflicted severe injuries. Read more about this horrific incident and the police investigation.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 9:35 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 9:35 AM IST

In Bharuch, Gujarat, a 36-year-old man abducted a 10-year-old girl close to her home and sexually assaulted her, according to the police. The defendant, a Jharkhand native, was taken into custody. According to the police, the event happened Monday in Bharuch's Jhagadia industrial region.

According to the authorities, the child had injuries to her private areas, and the accused lived next to her hut and worked in the same workplace as her father. After being brought to a municipal hospital in Bharuch, she needed surgery right away because of a waist injury that made her situation worse. The survivor was directed to a Vadodara government hospital.

According to Mayur Chawda, the superintendent of police, Vijay Paswan raped the girl and stuck an iron rod in her intimate area. They also discovered during their preliminary investigation that the accused had raped the girl a month prior.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Kushal Oza said, "The accused abducted the girl when she was playing near her hut and took her into the bushes. He raped her and fled the spot, leaving her bleeding. The girl's mother found her after hearing her cries for help."

According to the authorities, the accused and the girl's father are acquainted because they both work in the same workplace. Paswan has two kids and is married. In accordance with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police have brought charges.

