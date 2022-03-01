Gujarat Budget 2022: Industries expect major policy for infrastructure boost

Industries across Gujarat want the state’s budget to focus on a greater policy boost to accelerate the pace of recovery.

Ahmedabad: The month-long budget session of the Gujarat Assembly would begin on March 1 and the budget for the financial year 2021-22 will be presented by Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai on March 3.

Sukhram Rathwa will lead the opposition in the Assembly. The Congress is expected to adopt an aggressive posturing strategy in the budget session.

This will be the first budget of the Bhupendra Patel government and manufacturing as well as services sector representatives have high hopes pinned for major policy boost and infrastructure development to give the industry a much-needed push.

Being an Assembly election year, a slew of sops is expected to be announced.

While the pandemic has affected the finances of the state government, more funds are likely to allocated for social welfare schemes in the election year. Issues like Covid-19 deaths, paper leaks in government recruitment examinations and atrocities on women and farmers are expected to dominate discussions and debates in the budget session.

Gems and jewellery is a major job-creating sector in Gujarat and is home to at least 5,000 jewellery manufacturing units. After the BIS hallmarking norms were made mandatory for all gold jewellery sales, jewellers are facing troubles with increased turnaround time at BIS Hallmarking centre. Gold jewellers have sought that more BIS Hallmarking centres be set up in Gujarat with state support.