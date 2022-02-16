Govt makes safety harness, helmet mandatory for children riding pillion on two-wheelers

Any breach will result in a Rs 1,000 fine and a three-month suspension of the driver's licence under the new law.

In India, the central government has mandated the wearing of helmets for children riding pillion on two-wheelers. The government has requested helmet makers to develop helmets in children's sizes as well. Children must also wear an adjustable safety harness for their own protection. Any breach will result in a Rs 1,000 fine and a three-month suspension of the driver's licence under the new law.

The new laws, which will apply to children under the age of four, have been suggested as an amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. Any two-wheeler carrying a child must go at a maximum speed of 40 kilometres per hour.

The central government had recommended mandating the use of a safety harness and helmet for youngsters riding pillion on two-wheelers, and released a draught notification in October 2021 to solicit public' feedback on the subject.

While the government has requested Indian helmet manufacturers to build children's helmets in various sizes, the safety harness will have a pair of straps that form shoulder loops and connect the youngster to the driver. The harness must be lightweight, adaptable, waterproof, and sturdy, according to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The harness will be made of thick nylon or multifilament nylon with high-density foam and can support up to 30 kg of weight. Children under the age of four will be required to wear a crash helmet or a bicycle helmet that meets the government's criteria.

