  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Govt makes safety harness, helmet mandatory for children riding pillion on two-wheelers

    Any breach will result in a Rs 1,000 fine and a three-month suspension of the driver's licence under the new law.

    Govt makes safety harness helmet mandatory for children riding pillion on two wheelers gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 16, 2022, 3:04 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In India, the central government has mandated the wearing of helmets for children riding pillion on two-wheelers. The government has requested helmet makers to develop helmets in children's sizes as well. Children must also wear an adjustable safety harness for their own protection. Any breach will result in a Rs 1,000 fine and a three-month suspension of the driver's licence under the new law.

    The new laws, which will apply to children under the age of four, have been suggested as an amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. Any two-wheeler carrying a child must go at a maximum speed of 40 kilometres per hour.

    The central government had recommended mandating the use of a safety harness and helmet for youngsters riding pillion on two-wheelers, and released a draught notification in October 2021 to solicit public' feedback on the subject.

    While the government has requested Indian helmet manufacturers to build children's helmets in various sizes, the safety harness will have a pair of straps that form shoulder loops and connect the youngster to the driver. The harness must be lightweight, adaptable, waterproof, and sturdy, according to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

    The harness will be made of thick nylon or multifilament nylon with high-density foam and can support up to 30 kg of weight. Children under the age of four will be required to wear a crash helmet or a bicycle helmet that meets the government's criteria.

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar makes bizarre and illegal promise

    Also Read | Taking your 4-year-old child for a bike ride? Read this first

    Also Read | Biker miraculously escapes unhurt after getting run over by bus; watch video

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2022, 3:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Regular international flights likely to resume from April: Reports-dnm

    Regular international flights likely to resume from April: Reports

    Kerala boss gifts Mercedes worth Rs 45 lakh to his employee calls him pillar of support gcw

    Kerala boss gifts Mercedes worth Rs 45 lakh to his employee, calls him 'pillar of support'

    UP Election 2022 DyCM Maurya says people have rejected those trying to break society gcw

    UP Election 2022: DyCM Maurya says people have rejected those trying to break society

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP, Congress pretending to be against each other, says PM Modi-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP, Congress pretending to be against each other, says PM Modi

    Punjab Election 2022: 'Very shameful', Arvind Kejriwal over Channi's 'UP, Bihar bhaiyas' remark - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: 'Very shameful', Arvind Kejriwal over Channi's 'UP, Bihar bhaiyas' remark

    Recent Stories

    Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi (Pictures) RCB

    Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi (Pictures)

    Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur to have a traditional marriage on this date drb

    Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur to have a traditional marriage on this date

    Regular international flights likely to resume from April: Reports-dnm

    Regular international flights likely to resume from April: Reports

    Kerala boss gifts Mercedes worth Rs 45 lakh to his employee calls him pillar of support gcw

    Kerala boss gifts Mercedes worth Rs 45 lakh to his employee, calls him 'pillar of support'

    UP Election 2022 DyCM Maurya says people have rejected those trying to break society gcw

    UP Election 2022: DyCM Maurya says people have rejected those trying to break society

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Losing the ball hampered FCG's performance - Derrick Pereira on ATKMB loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Losing the ball hampered FCG's performance - Derrick Pereira on ATKMB loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Very happy with the character of ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on FCG win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Very happy with the character of ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on FCG win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Highlights (Game 92): Manvir Singh's brace helps ATKMB sink FCG 2-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 92): Manvir's brace helps ATKMB sink FCG 2-0

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Interview Kerala Yogi Adityanath

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Kerala far ahead of UP, Yogi does not know'

    Video Icon
    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election gcw

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election'

    Video Icon